Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 31 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 31, Domanick Davis:
31 Domanick Davis
RB/KR, 1999-2002
All-SEC 2002
When Domanick Davis arrived at LSU in 1999, the Tigers were in the depths of their eighth losing season in 11 years.
By the time he left in 2002, the Tigers had captured an SEC championship and were on the verge of a national title — and it was Davis who had a big hand in making LSU a winner again.
Born in Lafayette in 1980, the former Breaux Bridge High School star became one of the best all-around performers in program history. Davis still holds career school records for kickoff return yardage (2,168), punt return yardage (1,126) and combined return yardage (3,294), where he still ranks fourth in SEC history. Together with his 2,056 yards rushing, Davis still ranks fifth in SEC history with 5,743 career all-purpose yards.
Davis led the SEC his senior season and ranked sixth nationally with 163.1 all-purpose yards per game, helping him earn All-SEC honors as an all-purpose player, and led the SEC in punt returns with a 13.8 yard average in 2001. His biggest splash came after the 2001 season in the 2002 Sugar Bowl against Illinois, LSU’s first appearance in the New Year’s Day classic in 15 years. Davis got the start, romping for 122 yards and a Sugar Bowl record four rushing touchdowns in a 47-34 victory.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Att. Yards YPC TDs
1999 11-0 64 274 4.3 3
2000 11-1 123 445 3.6 5
2001 11-1 75 406 5.4 5
2002 13-11 193 931 4.8 7
TOTALS 46-13 455 2,056 4.5 20
OTHER GREATS
Clinton Burrell, S, 1974-76, 1978
Earned All-SEC honors in 1976.
Eddie Gatto, T, 1936-38
A two-time All-SEC selection in 1937-38, helping LSU to an SEC title and two Sugar Bowl appearances.