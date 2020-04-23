Impressing more and more as LSU's championship season wore on, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson will now head to Jacksonville after the Jaguars picked him No. 20 overall in the NFL draft.

Chaisson, a Houston native, was an All-SEC performer in his sophomore season and was named the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP after logging six solo tackles and two sacks in LSU's dominant victory.

Chaisson opted to skip on-field drills at the NFL combine, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, but that didn't stop him from feeling confident.

"I'm going to be honest — I'm actually the most valuable player in this draft, when it comes to it," he said at the time. "We all know that."

Jaguars

Round 1, No. 20 overall

2nd former Tigers player taken

Houston, Texas

North Shore High School

OLB

Sophomore

