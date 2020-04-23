Impressing more and more as LSU's championship season wore on, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson will now head to Jacksonville after the Jaguars picked him No. 20 overall in the NFL draft.
Chaisson, a Houston native, was an All-SEC performer in his sophomore season and was named the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP after logging six solo tackles and two sacks in LSU's dominant victory.
ON SALE NOW:
- Buy a subscription, receive a gift: New subscribers receive a set of Joe Burrow front-page posters as a gift.
- Get your official NFL draft gear: Jerseys, hats, t-shirts more available here.
Chaisson opted to skip on-field drills at the NFL combine, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, but that didn't stop him from feeling confident.
"I'm going to be honest — I'm actually the most valuable player in this draft, when it comes to it," he said at the time. "We all know that."
DRAFT STATUS
- PICKED BY: Jaguars
- PICK: Round 1, No. 20 overall
- LSU IN THE DRAFT: 2nd former Tigers player taken
CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LSU PLAYER TRACKER FOR 2020 NFL DRAFT
THE K'LAVON CHAISSON FILE
- HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas
- HIGH SCHOOL: North Shore High School
- POSITION: OLB
- CLASS: Sophomore
2019 SEASON
- GAMES: 13
- TACKLES: 60 (34 solo)
- SACKS: 6.5
- FORCED FUMBLE: 1
- PASSED DEFENSED: 2
- AWARDS: Peach Bowl Defensive MVP; All-SEC First Team (coaches); All-SEC Second Team (AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — The question posed to former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during Thursday's media session was innocuous.