SCOTT WOODWARD
Birthplace: Baton Rouge
High school: Catholic High, 1981
College: LSU, 1985 (B.S., political science)
Family: Wife, Nanette Dicharry; sons, Michael and Josh Evans
COLLEGE EXPERIENCE:
• Director of external affairs and chancellor’s representative to the athletic department, LSU (2000-04)
• Vice Chancellor of external affairs, University of Washington (2004-08)
• Athletic director, Washington (2008-16)
• Athletic director, Texas A&M (2016-19)
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
• After serving as a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, Woodward founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-1990s — providing strategic policy direction to Fortune 500 corporations with clients in the education, insurance and oil industries.
• He also worked with the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, and served on the Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
• At LSU, Woodward helped lead the school to unprecedented economic growth, paving the way for the university’s move from a Tier II to Tier I research institution.
• As Washington’s A.D., he oversaw a department with a staff of more than 200 and revenue exceeding $100 million per year.
• Washington ranked fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in student-athlete graduation rates and ranked second over a 10-year average.
• Fundraising set all-time records under Woodward, and he secured multiple high-figure corporate sponsorships. He also led a $280 million renovation of Husky Stadium, completed in 2013.
• At Texas A&M, Woodward worked to develop key relationships across the university community, the university system and with the 12th Man Foundation, which raises funds for scholarships, programs and facilities on behalf of the athletic department.
• Made two "splash" hires at A&M, luring Jimbo Fisher from Florida State with a 10-year, $75 million contract to be the Aggies' football coach, and earlier this month getting Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams with a six-year, $24.3 million contract to be the men's basketball coach.