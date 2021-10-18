When it was revealed Sunday that Ed Orgeron will step down as the LSU coach after the 2021 season, speculation started instantly on where the Louisiana native could be headed next.

Orgeron indicated Sunday that he’d like to take some time off, but he left open the door of taking on another coaching opportunity ahead of the 2022 season.

“You asked me today, I think I'm not going to coach,” he said. “But that might be different a month from now.”

Speculation instantly tied Orgeron to two marquee jobs - one that is already available, USC, and another that has a good shot at coming open soon, Miami.

Orgeron, 60, has long-standing ties to both programs. He has served two stints on the USC staff, 1998-2004 and 2010-2013. He finished out his last run at USC as interim coach, going 6-2 after taking over for a fired Lane Kiffin.

It was at Miami where Orgeron’s career really began to take off as a defensive line coach, working under both Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson.

Orgeron’s time at Miami wasn’t without controversy. He had to leave the staff while battling through some personal problems that plagued him in South Florida.

While Orgeron hasn’t completely built a clean image since leaving Miami, he has the credibility of being one of the nation’s top recruiters. The ability to bring in some of the nation’s top talent will make Orgeron a credible candidate for other top jobs - likely even more so than his predecessor, Les Miles, when he was fired by LSU in 2016.

While it’s unclear if Orgeron would be near the top of the list at either Miami or USC, it seems likely he’ll end up somewhere eventually.

With Miami and USC desperate to revive their programs, Orgeron may be looked at as somewhat of a quick fix that can instantly upgrade recruiting efforts.

You can’t discount the idea of Orgeron returning as an assistant at a top program. He made a good living as a defensive assistant with the Saints, Tennessee and USC after a rough three-year stint as the head coach at Ole Miss in 2005-07.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has made a hobby of hiring former head coaches to his staff, and he’d likely be happy to bring on someone with the defensive background and recruiting ability of Orgeron.

Orgeron may be wise to take 2022 off and let things shake out if he doesn’t see a good opportunity coming open after the 2021 season. At the moment, Orgeron appears to be somewhat of a long shot for the USC and Miami jobs. At 60 years old, he’s not getting any younger and athletic directors seem more inclined these days to hire younger coaches who are on their way up.

Other potential head coaching opportunities for Orgeron include:

Houston

It appears that Dana Holgorsen is on his way to saving his job for one more year with a 5-1 mark to start the season, but Orgeron may be a perfect fit if things again sour quickly. Holgorsen had a 7-13 record headed into his third year on the job, and any sign of a second-half flop could inspire Houston to make a move. The Cougars are headed into the Big 12 as soon as 2023, and the hiring of Orgeron would allow Houston to put together a talented roster that could make it instantly competitive as it makes the leap to a downgraded Power 5 conference. Holgorsen is making $4 million a year at Houston.

Texas Tech

Matt Wells has to be feeling better about his chances to earn a fourth year at Texas Tech with a 5-2 record, but there’s no guarantee that the Red Raiders can reach bowl eligibility with Kansas State, No. 3 Oklahoma, Iowa State, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Baylor remaining on the schedule. This job may not entice Orgeron much considering his career has involved stops in Los Angeles, Miami and three SEC programs, but this may be his best shot if he is determined to be a head coach again. However, recruiting to Lubbock may not be Coach O’s ideal situation.

Syracuse

Dino Babers’ time appears to be winding down at Syracuse with a 9-21 record over the last three seasons.

Like Miami and USC, Orgeron was once on the staff at Syracuse (1995-97). While Orgeron seems a strange fit for Upstate New York, Syracuse has struggled to build a consistent winner since Orgeron’s old boss, Paul Pascqualoni, was fired in 2004.

This marriage seems unlikely, but Syracuse won’t have the pick of the litter. They could do a lot worse than Orgeron if they want to make a splash.

However, Orgeron may be more likely to take time off than tolerate another brutal winter in New York.

Other possibilities

The head coaching jobs at Nebraska and Florida State are possibly coming open, but it’s hard to see Orgeron being a serious candidate for either one of those positions. It’s more likely that Orgeron winds up as a head coach at a school that doesn’t currently have an opening. Once the wheels start turning on the coaches’ carousel, you never know which program might need a new coach.

Orgeron has always had a strong desire to be a head coach, and he’ll likely pursue another opportunity. If he doesn’t eventually get a top gig, he’ll be paid well as a top assistant.