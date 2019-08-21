LSU's final open practice of preseason camp was indoors Wednesday afternoon, while rain drizzled down on campus.
Starting right guard Damien Lewis returned to practice after missing seven straight practices. The 6-foot-3, 332-pound senior started in all 13 games in 2018, and left guard Adrian Magee said Lewis had been out with an ankle injury.
Sophomore offensive guard Chasen Hines did not practice after he attended the previous two. The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Texas native has been recovering from offseason knee surgery that kept him out of spring football.
The offensive line, which has rotated former tackles Badara Traore and Anthony Bradford to guard, has lost true freshman guard Kardell Thomas to an ankle injury that requires surgery that could require a full season to recover.
True freshman tackle Thomas Perry missed his eighth straight practice, junior tight end Stephen Sullivan missed his third straight practice and senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon missed his second straight practice.
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Dillon practiced Monday, when the team was in shorts and jerseys, and he has been held out when the team practices in full pads. He is returning from offseason hip surgery that kept him out of spring football.
True freshmen safety Marcel Brooks and sophomore safety Derian Moore missed their second straight practices, and true freshman cornerback Raydarious Jones missed his first practice of preseason camp.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Brooks was a five-star recruit out of Texas, and he's expected to play in the 2019 season in a role that will be similar to how the LSU coaching staff has used unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit.
Jones, a 6-foot-2, 161-pound Mississippi native, was the nation's No. 20 overall athlete of the 2019 class, according to 247Sports, and he is among the four true freshmen defensive backs that supply depth behind starting corners Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley.
Moore did not play in his first season at LSU in 2018.
True freshman Ray Parker practiced at defensive end for a second straight practice. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Ruston High grad flipped to the defensive side from tight end on Tuesday. Junior Jakori Savage flipped from the defensive line to the offensive line a week ago.
Junior defensive end Justin Thomas returned to practice after missing five straight practices. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Alabama native wore a gold noncontact jersey.
The defensive line still had some notable absences: senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko missed his third straight practice, sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin missed his second straight, and junior defensive end Neil Farrell missed his first practice since Aug. 9.
Fehoko and Shelvin are expected to push for starting positions.