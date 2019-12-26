LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is not intimidated by Oklahoma's offensive line and running backs.
During interviews Thursday at the Peach Bowl media day, the junior said he doesn't think either of the Sooners' units are "great."
"The (offensive) line is not great, the (running) backs aren't great, but they still make it work," Queen said.
He added, "I feel like with this game plan we've got, we're gonna dominate them."
However, Queen did call the Sooners' Heisman finalist quarterback senior Jalen Hurts great and said the Tigers' defense will need to key in on getting the ball out of his hands quickly.
Oklahoma averaged 251.2 yards per game rushing this season, 11th best nationally. Hurts averaged nearly 100 yards per game himself.
Conversely, LSU averaged 167.5 yards per game on the ground.
The Peach Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN at 3 p.m. Saturday. LSU enters the game as heavy favorites, according to most betting lines.