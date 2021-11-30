New LSU football coach Brian Kelly is set to fly into Baton Rouge this afternoon, just hours after the news of the hire officially broke.

Fans are invited to welcome Kelly and his family to the bayou at the BTR Jet Center when he arrives around 2:30 p.m.

The jet center asks visitors to park in the central lot. Staff will help direct visitors where to go upon arrival.

Kelly, who spent the past 12 seasons at the University of Notre Dame, led the Irish to one BCS national championship game and two College Football Playoff appearances.

He will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives, according to LSU.