LSU true freshman safety Maurice Hampton arrived at check-in for Tigers football preseason camp Thursday morning wearing a cast over his right wrist.

The 6-foot, 214-pound two-sport signee suffered a fracture in his hamate bone during his final baseball season at Memphis University High, a source told The Advocate, and he has since played through the injury.

The hamate bone is in the wrist and connects with multiple bones in the hand.

Two-sport #LSU player and safety Maurice Hampton has a cast on his right hand. pic.twitter.com/IIDbpX8JL1 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 1, 2019

Hampton will be able to play in LSU's preseason football camp, the source said, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron listed Hampton along with junior Todd Harris and converted wide receiver Kenan Jones as potential safeties Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting in Tiger Stadium.

"Mo Hampton's an excellent strong safety,” Orgeron said.

Hampton, who will also play baseball for LSU, committed fully to going to Baton Rouge in early June, when he turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus on the first day of the MLB draft.

Most media experts had Hampton, who hit .480 with 10 home runs at Memphis University in 2019, pegged somewhere late in the first round.

Hampton, who was named both Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in Tennessee, was the nations No. 14 cornerback of the recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

"We can move him around," Orgeron said of Hampton on national signing day. "He's a big, thick kid. He's a good tackler. He's very good in space."

LSU begins preseason football practice on Aug. 2.

