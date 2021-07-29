After wowing LSU fans with his play at cornerback and as a punt returner the past two seasons, Derek Stingley Jr. may get some snaps at wide receiver this fall.

While it remains to be seen, the possibility of catching a few passes would make the talented Stingley perhaps the most versatile player in college football — if the two-time All-American hasn't proven it already.

Considering that, it was no surprise that Stingley, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior, was one of 57 collegians named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list Thursday.

Presented to the most versatile player in major college football, the award is named for the former Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers legend.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hornung played quarterback and halfback and was a kicker during his college and professional career.

In 22 career games at LSU, Stingley has recorded 65 total tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

The former Dunham School star also has averaged 11.3 yards per punt return for his two-year career — getting 16.2 yards per attempt in 2020.

The Hornung Award mention marked the fourth time in just more than a week that Stingley has been named to a preseason watch list.

He was previously named a candidate for the Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year), Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year).

Also named to the Hornung Award watch list were UL running back Chris Smith, Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson and Louisiana Tech fullback Jacob Adams.

Also Thursday, LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark was among 93 players named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

The award, which is named for former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, is given to "players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world."

Also on the Wuerffel Trophy list are UL quarterback Levi Lewis, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson, Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Joshua Mote and Tech long snapper Reeves Blankenship.

LSU PLAYERS ON PRESEASON WATCH LISTS

Maxwell Award (Outstanding player): WR Kayshon Boutte

Bednarik Award (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding receiver): Kayshon Boutte

Rimington Trophy (Center): Liam Shanahan

Butkus Award (Linebacker): Damone Clark

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Outland Trophy (Best interior lineman): G Ed Ingram

Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): Cade York

Ray Guy Award (Best punter): None

Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player): Derek Stingley Jr.

Wuerffel Trophy (Community service): Damone Clark

REMAINING WATCH LIST SCHEDULE

Friday: Walter Camp Award (Most outstanding player)