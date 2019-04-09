The LSU softball team didn’t dominate McNeese State on Tuesday like the No. 1-hitting team in the Southeastern Conference might expect to.
Pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch made sure it didn’t matter.
Gorsuch, a junior right-hander, tossed her team-high fifth shutout, allowing three hits in a 4-0 victory at Tiger Park.
“She really led us today, a day when we didn’t have a ton of energy,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Just a long weekend, no excuses for it. (It was) just a good job of leading us and giving us the performance we needed.”
The three hits Gorsuch allowed were two bloopers and a bunt single. McNeese went hitless in the final four innings as Gorsuch retired 13 of the last 14 batters she faced. She allowed only one runner to reach second and finished with three strikeouts and one walk.
“I felt pretty good,” Gorsuch said. “I came out with the goal of getting ahead of the batters, working on my walks. I accomplished that. I reminded myself to let the defense work because they’re so good.
“My changeup was pretty good tonight. I got a lot of outs on it. Having that pitch working is an advantage for me and my team. I also thought my inside stuff was working well, getting balls on their hands, getting them to pop out and ground out.
No. 7/5 LSU (34-8) was coming off a long bus ride home from an SEC series at Mississippi State. Torina also chose to rest one of her top hitter/pitchers Shelbi Sunseri. The result was eight hits against three pitchers — none after the first four innings — and zero extra-base hits.
Aliyah Andrews went 3 for 3 and Amanda Sanchez had two hits and an RBI, but two runs scored on fielder’s choice plays and another on a double play with the bases loaded. McNeese pitching retired the last eight LSU batters.
“They did a good job making adjustments throughout on the different looks," Torina said. "The defense was good. They played solid behind her. She gave up a lot of things that were mishit, easier to defend, because she was making quality pitches."
Justyce McClain had two hits for McNeese (20-22).
LSU got on the board first in the second inning on a run-scoring single by senior second baseman Sydney Bourg, making her seventh start. LSU made it 3-0 in the third inning when Amanda Sanchez drilled a run-scoring single up the middle and Micahela Schlattman hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to score Amanda Doyle.
Bourg reached on an error and scored on Sanchez’s double-play grounder in the fourth.
LSU moves into a weekend series against unranked Kentucky beginning Friday.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Torina said. “They’re all excited about the events this weekend and conference play, coming off an open day. It was a pretty hard-fought weekend (vs. Mississippi State). We’re in a good spot.”