CLEARWATER, Fla. — The No. 21-ranked LSU softball team dropped two games Saturday in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, losing 8-6 to Notre Dame and 6-1 to Michigan on the second day of this early-season event with powerhouse programs.
In their first game of the day against Notre Dame, the Tigers (5-5) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-3 lead, thanks to an RBI walk to McKenzie Redoutey, and a grand slam by Ali Newland.
The Fighting Irish later scored one run in the third inning and got a solo homer in the fifth to tie the score at 6. Notre Dame then scored two runs in the seventh off a single and fielding error to go ahead 8-6. The Tigers went down in order to end the game.
Shelbi Sunseri (2-1) took her first loss of the season, allowing eight hits and four walks in a complete-game effort. She struck out four.
In LSU's second game, Shelby Wickersham (0-3) gave up five runs (two earned) off two hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Ali Kilponen came in relief, striking out four batters and giving up three hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Michigan put two runs on the board in the top of the second, then padded its lead with three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Annabelle Widra was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI double for Michigan (5-4). Hannah Carson also had an RBI double for the Wolverines, who stole four bases.
Danieca Coffey led LSU at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI double. Ciara Briggs recorded the only other hit for the Tigers.
LSU finishes its weekend at 8 a.m. Sunday against Texas Tech.