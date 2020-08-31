The back door of an LSU freight truck, meant for hauling football equipment, opened wide for the forklift carrying dozens of water bottle cases.
Greg Stringfellow, the football program's equipment director, stood at the truck's opening, waving for the supplies to be brought in.
Crates and boxes sat in the parking lot of Alex Box Stadium, filled with various goods: dog food, diapers, hygiene products, cleaning equipment and clean water.
The supplies are scheduled to be delivered at McNeese State on Tuesday afternoon, the LSU athletic department said in a news release.
"This is what we do and who we are in Louisiana, we step up and help when our neighbors, family and friends need assistance," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement.
It was LSU's most recent effort to provide relief to hurricane victims in southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura's devastating arrival last week.
The Category 4 Laura, the most powerful storm ever to make landfall in Louisiana, made landfall in Cameron Parish at 1 a.m. Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Health updated the state's death toll to 14 on Sunday, and Laura's damages to the region are estimated at $8 billion to $12 billion.
On Saturday, several members of the LSU football team assisted with a donation drive at a church in Baton Rouge that sent items to the Lake Charles area.
Several school officials, athletic staff members and players and their families were either directly or indirectly affected by the storm. LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, a Lake Charles native, posted on Twitter that he was housing family in Baton Rouge.
On Sunday, the LSU men's and women's golf team held a donation drive at the University Club and collected more donations.
LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who retired earlier this month, assisted in Monday's donation collection.
“Having been in Louisiana my entire life and going through many hurricanes, we feel what Lake Charles is going through," Breaux said. "And anything that we can do to help them is time and money well spent.”