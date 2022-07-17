Cade Doughty was selected with the 78th overall pick in the competitive balance portion of the second round of the MLB draft on Sunday night by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Doughty was the third-to-last pick on the opening night of the three-day draft.
Doughty capped off his third season with the Tigers with third-team All-America honors after hitting .298 with 15 home runs and a team-high 19 doubles.
He was named to the NCAA Hattiesburg regional all-tournament team after hitting .444 with three home runs.
The Denham Springs native was the 2019 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year of high school.
In 2020, he started 14 games at second base for LSU, one at third and one as designated hitter during the shortened COVID season. He played primarily third base 2021 season, then returned to second base this season. He also made a few starts at shortstop when the Tigers made a defensive tweak in the middle of the season.
"I literally think he could probably play every position on the field. So that, I think, expands his value to a major league team and not just playing but playing well," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I was very pleased with his season. Had a three-week stretch where he got a little outside himself and outside of what had made him successful, but I mean, when you look up at the end of the day, it's 34 extra-base hits, so he certainly has power, and a lot of those hits came in really important times for our team. So he just kind of has that clutch factor to him."
Doughty's brother, Braden, was a catcher for LSU from 2018-21 and so was his dad, Richard, who played for the Tigers in 1989. Braden was a bullpen catcher this season at LSU.