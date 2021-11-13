Watching the LSU Tigers squabble and scrap Saturday night with the Arkansas Razorbacks over some cold chunks of Tiger Stadium turf, a few thoughts crossed my air-cooled brain after the 16-13 win in overtime by Arkansas:
1. LSU did enough goofy things and made enough painful mistakes that you understand why Ed Orgeron and the majority of his coaching staff is on the way out.
2. Say what you want about this LSU team that is thinning even faster than my middle-aged hairline, these Tigers haven’t quit. Only 69 LSU players participated in warmups before the game.
3. If LSU athletic director Scott Woodward can make the winning hire, we may one day say of the few and the proud Tiger players still standing what that sign Bo Schembechler hung in Michigan’s locker room said way back when: “Those who stay will be champions.”
There are a lot of conflicting observations and emotions to be elicited from this Lame Duck Edition of LSU football. It’s easy to say, “Who cares what happens?” as the Tigers play out the final chapters of this strange season. All that matters, you may say, is who Woodward lures with the siren song of counting cash to coach the Tigers in 2022 and beyond.
There is some truth in that. But there is also something to be said for trying. The old college try if you will. It may be a cliché, but it’s true. And since Orgeron knew he would be out before his Tigers shocked Florida 49-42 (it looked like an upset then, who knew the Gators would stink like yesterday’s catch left on the dock?) the Tigers have mostly played their hearts out against mounting odds.
Saturday’s game against Arkansas was another of those instances. Both starting guards, Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines, were lost after last Saturday’s brave 20-14 loss at Alabama, two more walking wounded to add to the hospital wing full of injured Tigers from this season. Then Orgeron decided to make things even trickier by announcing early in the week that quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier would duke it out in practice and both see playing time against the Razorbacks.
Johnson started but was yanked after two ineffective innings, er, possessions. Enter Nussmeier, who despite being a 42% passer coming in lacks no amount of pluck and confidence. He came out throwing one deep for Malik Nabers that was incomplete, but kept throwing until he found a toe-tapping Jack Bech in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that gave LSU a 10-3 halftime lead.
The Tigers could have more at least been up 13-3, if not for some crazy decision by offensive coordinator Jake Peetz that was OK’d, or at least not vetoed, by Orgeron. LSU put in Tyrion Davis-Price in the Wildcat formation (remember the Wild Hog for Arkansas in 2007?) to take the snap, but the slightly wonky snap went off his hands and went to the Razorbacks.
LSU was steaming for at least a field goal, but decided to get much too cute at exactly the wrong time. And yet, I get it. This staff is steaming out of Baton Rouge whenever this season ends and has decided to pull out all the stops, brakes, safety checks and at times, common sense. But they are trying, and sometimes fortune favors the foolish. It sure worked on that fake punt at Alabama to set up the Tigers’ first touchdown.
Ultimately, though, trickery, treachery and quarterback shuffling didn’t result in more point production for LSU. The Tigers managed just 13 points going into their first overtime contest since that historic 74-72 seven-overtime loss in 2018 at Texas A&M.
LSU got the ball first and Nussmeier showed all the promise and peril of playing a freshman quarterback. On third-and-20 after being sacked at the 35 he threw an absolute seed to Nabers for 24 yards to the 11. But two plays later he got picked off in the end zone by Montaric Brown aiming for Devonta Lee.
Arkansas didn’t follow LSU down a mistake-filled road. The Razorbacks carefully nudged the ball to the 20 between the uprights to set up Cam Little’s 37-yard game-winner.
One would normally note what a painful loss this was for the Tigers. But in the context of this season, what is a little more heartburn or heartbreak? LSU should be able to overwhelm ULM next week to get to 5-6 but would then have to beat Texas A&M, disheartened after its own 29-19 loss Saturday at Ole Miss, to avoid its first losing season since 1999.
If pride still matters, it will make a difference. Probably, it will not. The Tigers could let The Boot trophy slip off their sideline and back home to Fayetteville with the Razorbacks for the first time since 2015 and turn their minds to bigger prizes and better days.