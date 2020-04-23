Wearing a protective mask over his face, Paul Mainieri grabbed a vinyl sheet. He folded it and smoothed the creases as he repositioned the material on a wooden table.

“Getting good at it,” Mainieri said, chuckling.

The LSU baseball coach lifted the bottom of the sheet, then an instructor corrected him, telling him to fold the sides before the bottom.

“Oh, that’s right,” Mainieri said, and he restarted his work.

Mainieri spent about an hour and a half volunteering Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The arena has transformed into a production area for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

+11 Photos: LSU's PMAC turns into a temporary PPE production facility LSU Facilities Service workers use templets to cut out aprons from 7 ounce billboard vinyl as the LSU PMAC has been turned into a temporary PP…

Mainieri received a request to volunteer. The majority of the baseball season cancelled, he had spent the last month watching old games, preparing for next season and worrying about the health of his family. Mainieri has felt helpless against the virus. He said yes.

“I've always felt people should help people,” Mainieri said. “This is something very small for me to have done.”

For the last 10 days, volunteers inside the PMAC have made reusable gowns from billboard vinyl and face shields. The LSU theater department donated sewing machines. Facility services and the College of Engineering’s Advanced Manufacturing and Machining Facility created custom metal stencils for the gowns.

Thursday morning, about 50 people scattered throughout the stadium making equipment that will protect frontline health care workers. Some volunteers folded the gowns while others cut them into shape.

Paul Mainieri is about to go through his first ever April without baseball. Now what? He is a tinkerer with nothing to make go, a competitor without a game, and, worst of all, a worrier with a completely free schedule. Idle time…

“I was a folder,” Mainieri said, “which is ironic because I have the reputation in my family of being the worst person to wrap Christmas presents. I don't do it very well.”

Mainieri followed instructions for how to compact the gowns. As he worked, a small pile of them formed on the table. Mainieri folded one into a rectangle. Then he started on another.

Afterward, Mainieri, his wife and his son got coronavirus antibody tests. Though they have not felt sick, they want to know if they have resistance to the disease. If so, they can donate convalescent plasma to possibly help patients with severe cases of coronavirus.

“In a weird way, I hope that I've had it,” Mainieri said, “so I can then go donate blood to try to help somebody that is sick from it.”