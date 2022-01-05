New LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan both signed three-year deals, according to term sheets obtained by The Advocate through a public records request.
Denbrock will make an average of $1.4 million per year. Sloan’s salary averages $600,000 per year. The deals are pending a background check and approval by the LSU board of supervisors.
The length of the deals are consistent with the rest of the new assistants on Brian Kelly’s staff, who so far have all signed three-year contracts, according to their term sheet agreements.
Denbrock’s salary starts at $1.3 million and increases by $100,000 increments every year. He previously earned $460,000 per year as the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, which made him one of the highest-paid Group of Five assistants, according to USA Today.
Denbrock will replace offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, who made $1.2 million in his only season at LSU. Peetz was set to earn $1.3 million next season. He also received a one-time payment of $150,000 after coming from the Carolina Panthers.
As part of his deal, Denbrock can receive bonuses for postseason appearances. He would make $25,000 if LSU won the Southeastern Conference championship and $100,000 if the team captured a national title.
“He’s one of the best offensive minds in the game, and we share an established trust, respect, and understanding that will help us maximize the talent of our players immediately,” Kelly said in a statement. “His offenses have maintained a consistent level of excellence throughout his entire career, and he understands how to develop players at every position.”
The former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech, Sloan will earn $550,000 next season. His salary increases in $50,000 increments over the next two years. Sloan can also receive postseason bonuses.
“Joe is an outstanding coach with a proven record of developing players on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said in a statement. “His ability to teach and develop quarterbacks was instrumental in the explosive offenses at Louisiana Tech for nearly a decade and I know he will do a great job of utilizing the skill players we have at LSU.”