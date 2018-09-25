A day after practicing with the defensive line, sophomore guard Donavaughn Campbell returned to the offensive side of the field during LSU's open practice on Tuesday.
Ed Orgeron said Monday that Campbell would be the possible backup to true freshman Chasen Hines, who will replace injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield.
Former starting right tackle Adrian Magee did not practice Tuesday, although he practiced Monday. Orgeron said Magee was "quesitonable" for the Ole Miss game, as is starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who was not at practice for the second consecutive day.
Other major notes from Tuesday's open practice:
- Backup quarterback Myles Brennan was not dressed out for practice. He stood in shorts and a jersey and watched the rest of the quarterbacks run through individual drills.
- Wide receivers Jonathan Giles and Derrick Dillon both were not at Tuesday's practice. Giles, a Texas Tech transfer, has three catches for 19 yards and is LSU's starting punt returner. Second team defensive end Neil Farrell and third team strong safety Ed Paris were not at practice either. Paris, a senior, recorded the first interception of his career against Louisiana Tech.
- Backup fullback Trey Gallman was wearing a gold non-contact jersey. The senior has played in one game this season.