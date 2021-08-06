Forever, it seemed, they were the great Pro Football Hall of Fame triumvirate of LSU football. Incomparable. Legendary.
Alone.
Three greats who were enshrined were like three faces on a distant LSU football version of Mount Rushmore. Flickering and ancient images from the black and white film days. Steve Van Buren. Y.A. Tittle. Jimmy Taylor.
They were enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in 1965, 1971 and 1976, respectively.
Van Buren, dubbed “Supersonic Steve,” forever looking like he was leaning into a run as he thundered around the end.
Tittle, remembered for kneeling and bleeding after a hit in that famous 1964 photograph (Tittle was said to have hated it, but he kept a copy of it framed on the wall of his home), who should be remembered for three straight NFL MVP awards.
And Taylor, the tough-as-nails fullback who looked as though he was chipped from a block of granite. If Vince Lombardi had been able to ring central casting for the kind of player he needed to win championships in the 1960s, they would have sent over Jimmy Taylor.
Generations of LSU players, and their fans, had come and gone in the decades since. They wondered if and when — but mostly if — another LSU player would get that knock on their door on Super Bowl Saturday saying they were getting the gold jacket and the bust and all the trappings of immortality that pro football can offer.
Billy Cannon? A college football legend and a solid professional player, but not an all-time pro football great. Bert Jones? He was NFL MVP in 1976, but his career was cut short by a shoulder injury. Tommy Casanova? Dalton Hilliard? Todd McClure? No, no and probably not, no.
Then, suddenly, over the past three years, LSU’s wing in Canton doubled in size. Center Kevin Mawae and safety Johnny Robinson were enshrined in 2019. Guard Alan Faneca joins them this year.
LSU is now tied for 10th-most Pro Football Hall of Famers among all college football programs with Illinois, whose six include the great Dick Butkus, his coach and team owner George Halas and Taylor’s Packers teammate, Ray Nitschke.
Mawae, Robinson and Taylor were certainly deserving, but all three could still have been waiting for that knock. Mawae and Faneca were both interior offensive linemen, the types of players who are often noticed more when they don’t do their jobs right than when they are being quietly excellent. And Robinson, who spent his entire career with the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs, all but the last two of them in the old AFL, was denied his place in the Hall of Fame for years because of the perceived bias against the upstart league.
After the applause for Faneca dies away, the attention will turn to who might be the next player from LSU to make it to Canton. It seems logical that there should be “the next,” considering the golden era LSU football has enjoyed over the past two decades. Since 2001, LSU has won three national championships and played for a fourth; won five Southeastern Conference championships and played for a sixth, and had nine teams finish in the final AP top 10.
But who? Here are the best candidates going into the 2021 season:
• Patrick Peterson: The all-star cornerback has played in eight Pro Bowls and been a first-team All-Pro three times. He also has a history as a punt returner. Peterson is still active at 31, now with the Minnesota Vikings, and a player can’t be enshrined until five years after retirement. So his place in Canton, if it comes, is still years away.
• Andrew Whitworth: An All-American tackle who anchored the left side for LSU’s 2003 national title team, Whitworth has been a fixture in the NFL for 15 years with the Bengals and Rams, with four Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro honors. Then there’s Whitworth’s community involvement, which has earned him nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The only knock in these parts is Whitworth was a member of that Rams team that won that game against the Saints in that NFC Championship debacle (don’t blame him; he was just a blocker).
• Kyle Williams: A recently retired defensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills, Williams made six Pro Bowls during his career (2006-18) but no first-team AP All-Pro designations (he had others) in his career spent entirely with the AFC East team. The Bills are a division favorite now, but the fact they only made the playoffs once in Williams’ career isn’t a plus.