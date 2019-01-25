Like an exquisite, well-prepared meal that comes out perfectly, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade wants his team to focus more on what goes into the games than just the end result.

The point, Wade said Friday, is all the ingredients are just as important as the outcome when all is said and done.

Case in point is Wednesday night’s 92-82 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

While LSU looked like it had the right recipe, the Tigers’ eighth win in a row wasn’t as tasty as it could have been to Wade’s discerning palate.

Several defensive issues that Wade pointed out immediately after the game marred the victory even though No. 25 LSU, with its third consecutive double-digit win, remained one of two undefeated teams in conference play along with top-ranked Tennessee.

He hopes that the defensive fixes made in their two practices since the Georgia game will pay off when LSU (15-3, 5-0 SEC) faces Missouri (10-7, 1-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena.

“We’re working at it, and hopefully, we’ll be better,” Wade said of his defense, which had issues during a 13-minute stretch at the end of the Georgia game. “Hopefully, we have some of the things solved.

“We tried to tweak our scheme a little bit, change a few things to help some things in our defense,” he added. “We were a little bit discombobulated. We weren’t in our right mind … we were a little bit out of whack.”

After LSU rolled out to a 16-point lead with just more than 13 minutes to play, Georgia went on a 25-16 run over the next 9½ minutes to make it a closer game than Wade figured it needed to be.

Even though the Tigers were able to hold on, Wade wasn’t overjoyed with what he saw.

“Winning is the point of what we do. … It’s what goes into winning that I focus on,” he said. “I’m much more worried with how we go about winning. I don’t like to cheat it when you win.

“You’ve got to understand what goes into winning, how hard it is to prepare, how hard it is to win any game.”

Which is the point he was trying to make to reporters Friday.

The focus, he said, has to be on what goes into the meal and what makes it eventually taste the way it’s supposed to taste.

“Everybody just wants to have the meal served and to be able to taste well, and for everything to go well,” he said. “I’m worried about all the other stuff.

“That’s the stuff I want to get corrected because we didn’t have the right ingredients going into the (Georgia) game, and it showed. The food was burned. If you put the right stuff in, the win will be the outcome.”

Wade said his team was more discombobulated than disconnected, which is one of the concerns going into an SEC road game.

He pointed out the importance of that given the struggles that road teams had Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Road teams were 18-15 in conference play going into the week, but were 1-6 those two nights. The only winner was Tennessee, which was taken to overtime at Vanderbilt before slipping out of Nashville with a win.

Tennessee (3-0) and LSU (2-0) are the only undefeated teams on the road with the Tigers prevailing at Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Still, Wade said they’ll have to play better defense than at home Wednesday.

“We played pretty decent defense for 27 minutes,” he said. “The problem is, that’s not going to get it done when you play good teams in our league.

“We’ve got to be able to sustain our defense and sustain what we’re doing for longer stretches. That’s what we’re focusing on, playing for a full 40 minutes.”

The basics

WHAT: LSU at Missouri

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2)

Briefly

• In SEC games only, LSU point guard Tremont Waters leads the league in assists (7.4 per game), ranks second in steals (2.4) and is third in scoring (18.8).

• LSU's eight-game winning streak is the fourth-longest of Will Wade's career. He won 12 in a row at VCU (2016), 10 at Chattanooga (2014) and nine at VCU (2017).

• Missouri guard Mark Smith leads the SEC in 3-point field-goal accuracy, knocking down 47.5 percent (48 of 101) of his shots from beyond the arc for the season.

Probable lineups

LSU (15-3, 5-0 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 14.2 6.1*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.3 3.4

G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.3 3.4

F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.2 5.6

F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.4 5.2

Key reserves

G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.3 2.3*

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 8.6 6.6

F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 6.0 4.4

* assists

Missouri (10-7, 1-4 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.3 3.2*

G Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12.6 5.5

G Javon PIckett 6-4 Fr. 7.8 2.7

F Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 8.6 5.1

F Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.9 5.8

Key reserves

G Torrence Watson 6-5 Fr. 4.6 1.4

G Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 5.3 1.8

G K.J. Santos 6-8 So. 1.6 2.4

* assists