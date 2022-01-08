Off to a fast start in her first year, LSU coach Kim Mulkey is still looking for reads on her team, and she got the one she wanted Friday.
Her No. 13 Tigers gave an all-out effort before falling 66-60 to No. 1 South Carolina in front of 9,190, the 15th largest crowd in LSU history. It was a one-possession game with a minute to go.
At the 45-minute Friday shootaround, Mulkey saw not a team crushed by a closely missed opportunity but one ready to move on and play Sunday’s 4 p.m. road game at Auburn.
“I thought they were great,” Mulkey said. “You don’t want to be content that you played them close. You want to be real with them. … We’ll go hard and guard Auburn. We watched film yesterday. We’re in this for the long haul — you don’t get too high or low.”
That’s a good strategy despite Auburn’s lack of a ranking and record (8-5, 0-2 in SEC). In its last outing, Auburn went on the road and took Missouri into overtime before falling 72-63. Auburn also has victories against No. 16 Georgia Tech (59-51) and Oklahoma State (77-66).
Auburn is mirroring LSU, trying to rebuild a once proud brand after going 5-19 overall and 0-15 in conference play last year. First-year coach Johnnie Harris worked 16 years in the SEC at Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State before spending last season as associate head coach at Texas, which reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. Former LSU assistant Bob Starkey is also on the staff.
Mulkey calls Auburn “fundamental and hard-nosed.” Like LSU, Auburn plays man-to-man defense with perimeter players as its strength.
Aicha Coulibaly, a 6-foot sophomore guard, is the SEC’s third-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder with 8.2 per game.
Honest Scott-Grayson is a 5-9 junior guard whom Mulkey knows well, coaching her two seasons at Baylor before her transfer to Auburn. Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.2 points and leads the team with 34 assists.
Sania Wells, a 5-7 guard, averages 11.1 points and had a team-best 20 against Missouri on Thursday.
Auburn is third-to-last in the SEC in points per game at 66.7 and allowing 59.7.
“Don’t look at the record from last year. They are much, much improved,” Mulkey said.
LSU (14-2, 2-1) had its 13-game winning streak snapped Thursday and will try to start another. Guard Khayla Pointer is one slot behind Coulibaly in the conference scoring rankings at 17.7 points per game. Alexis Morris is at 14.5.
If anything needs shoring up after the South Carolina game, it would be LSU’s rebounding. The Gamecocks dominated that stat 48-25, including 19 offensive rebounds which helped offset their 21 turnovers. LSU is still enjoying a plus 9.4 rebound margin overall.
Both LSU bigs Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby fouled out trying to guard South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston. Aifuwa averages 6.0 per game and Newby leads the team with 7.6. Auburn is not nearly as strong a rebounding team as the Gamecocks with a plus 3.5 margin but are forcing 18.3 turnovers per game.