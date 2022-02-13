SBbengalsmedia.021222 HS 1158.JPG

Quarterback Joe Burrow speaks answers questions during the Cincinnati Bengals' media availability, Friday, February 11, 2022, ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Cali.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — If Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was looking to make a statement three hours before kickoff at SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI, he sure accomplished that and then some.

The former LSU quarterback walked off the bus in his Cartier shades with a hat giving shades of Cam Newton's style. 

His suit, though, is what stole the show.

Burrow's suit was patterned in black, gray and white stripes, giving zebra and tiger vibes.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

