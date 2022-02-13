INGLEWOOD, Calif. — If Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was looking to make a statement three hours before kickoff at SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI, he sure accomplished that and then some.
The former LSU quarterback walked off the bus in his Cartier shades with a hat giving shades of Cam Newton's style.
His suit, though, is what stole the show.
Here’s Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl outfit— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) February 13, 2022
pic.twitter.com/FplLphuRE1
Burrow's suit was patterned in black, gray and white stripes, giving zebra and tiger vibes.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT.