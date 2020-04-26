Landon Jackson could have easily stayed in state or closer to home with scholarship offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
But the Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove defensive end decided to cast his lot with college football’s reigning national champions, pledging his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson’s decision prompted a now familiar “Hold that Tiger!” tweet from LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Schools are prohibited from mentioning recruits by name before they sign.
A 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect, Jackson has a four-star rating from 247Sports. He ranks as the nation’s No. 106 prospect for the 2020-21 recruiting cycle according to 247's composite rankings, which peg him as the nation’s No. 3 weakside defensive end and No. 19 prospect from Texas.
Aside from the schools in his neighborhood, Jackson had scholarship offers from coast to coast, including Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Southern California, among others.
Jackson’s talents and size project him as an edge rusher in the mold of former Tiger K’Lavon Chaisson, who was taken Thursday by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft.
LSU has seven commitments for the current recruiting cycle, led by five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis from Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei. Only one LSU commitment so far, West Monroe punter Peyton Todd, is from Louisiana. Only six signees in LSU’s entire 2019-20 class were from in state.
2020-21 LSU commitments (7)
Raesjon Davis, LB, 6-1, 215, Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei
JoJo Earle, WR, 5-9, 170, Aledo (Texas) HS
Deion Smith, WR, 6-1, 172, Jackson (Mississippi) Provine
Landon Jackson, LB, 6-6, 240, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove
Dakota Mitchell, S, 5-11, 170, Winter Park (Florida) HS
Anthony Hundley, DT, 6-3, 270, Miami (Florida) Booker T. Washington
Peyton Todd, P, 6-5, 210, West Monroe (HS)