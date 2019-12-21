LOS ANGELES — The LSU basketball team traveled to the West Coast on Thursday with the intent of washing away a 74-63 loss one night earlier to East Tennessee State, a setback that left the Tigers shaking their heads.
With an opportunity to atone for that unsightly loss on Saturday night, LSU played much better and with more fight but couldn't get over the hump and fell to Southern Cal 70-68 in the Staples Center.
An 8-0 run by USC in a span of 86 seconds gave the Trojans just their second lead since the 6:05 mark of the first half and served as the impetus for their victory in a tense battle.
The poorest shooting night of the season for LSU, which ranked sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage going into the game at 51.3%, doomed the Tigers.
LSU (7-4) shot 36.8% from the field, including just 16.7% from beyond the 3-point arc. The Tigers were 3 of 18 from long range after making one of nine in the second half.
On the other hand, USC (10-2) was 11 of 31 on its 3s for 35.5% and wound up shooting 41.0% on all field goals for the evening.
The difference was the Trojans, who trailed 35-28 at halftime, shot 50.0% in the second half to the Tigers' 35.5%.
While LSU had its troubles from the field, it didn't help that second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Emmitt Williams played just 17 minutes after picking up three fouls in the first half.
Williams, who was averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, scored just four points and had two rebounds.
Skylar Mays tried to pick up the slack with 21 points and six rebounds, but it wasn't enough despite some big-time help from Trendon Watford and Darius Days.
Watford, a freshman, had the second double-double of his career with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Days shook off a poor performance in the ETSU game to record his fifth double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
USC had five players in double figures.
Jonah Mathews led the way with 15 points, while Nick Rakocevic had 14 points to go with nine rebounds. Ethan Anderson had 11 points and six assists and Onyeka Okongwu and Daniel Utomi had 10 points each.
Okongwu also had four of USC's eight blocked shots, including one of Javonte Smart at the final buzzer when Smart tried to get off a game-tying field-goal attempt from the right elbow.
USC made 12 of its final 20 shots from the field — going 6 of 10 from 3-point range — after LSU held a 41-36 lead with 16:05 to play on a layup by Williams.
LSU took a 35-28 lead to the locker room at halftime after outscoring USC 15-4 in the final 7:07 of the half.
The Tigers last led 59-58 at the 4:35 mark on a pair of free throws by Mays, but the Trojans reeled off eight points in a row.
Mathews and Anderson sandwiched 3-point baskets around a layup by Utomi for a 66-59 lead with 3:09 left, but LSU wasn't done yet.
Mays pulled his team to within 68-66 on a layup and was fouled with 44 seconds left, but he missed the free throw that would have cut it to one point.
Mays again drove in for a layup with 5 seconds to play after a basket by Okongwu with 11 seconds remaining before Mathews missed the front end of one-and-one with 4 seconds left.
Days rebounded and the Tigers got the ball up the floor to Smart when the block by Okongwu ended LSU's comeback bid.
LSU, which gave up just seven offensive rebounds after ETSU got 19 in its 11-point win on Wednesday night, won the rebounding battle 43-40 and had 42 points in the paint area to USC's 22.
LSU led for 28:33 to USC's 7:28 and the game was tied seven times for a total of 3:59.
After getting four days off to spend time with their families, the Tigers will return to campus Thursday to begin prepping for their final nonconference game against Liberty at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.