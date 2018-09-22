Through two quarters of football in an eventual 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, LSU could take its pick of synonyms: dominant, imposing, overpowering.

By the time Clyde Edwards-Helaire turned upfield on a toss to the left sideline, dashing for a 28-yard touchdown to go up four scores against Louisiana Tech, it seemed as if the No. 6 Tigers were on their way to the blowout that’s expected of a team of their caliber.

Then the second half began.

Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith threw three consecutive touchdown passes — starting with a 20-yard scoring toss just before halftime — and Bulldogs receiver Adrian Hardy hauled in a 42-yard touchdown, falling between LSU defensive backs Kristian Fulton and John Battle, to pull Tech within 24-21 with 12:57 left in the game.

Louisiana Tech — which had only once beaten LSU, back in 1904 — suddenly had the state’s top football program on the ropes. A Bulldogs team that entered the game with the nation’s 17th-ranked offense heaped on 400 yards from scrimmage against LSU — more yardage than the Tigers had surrendered all season.

But LSU (4-0) turned to its offense for its defense. Starting on its 30, the Tigers took 4 minutes, 38 seconds off the clock, widening the margin to 31-21 on Nick Brossette’s third rushing touchdown of the game.

What was perhaps a game-saving drive was kick-started by a 28-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Dee Anderson, but Brossette carried the ball eight times on the drive for 28 yards. The run-heavy approach was what had provided LSU distance in the first place, and it gave the Tigers the breathing space they needed to remain undefeated through four games.

LSU has had no problems jumping out to favorable leads. The Tigers led Miami 27-3 and Southeastern Louisiana 24-0 by halftime, and they jumped ahead 10-0 against Auburn.

Of LSU's 124 points this season, just 39 were scored in the second half. In other words, less than one-third of the team's production occurs down the stretch.

"We have to be mature," Ed Orgeron said. "We have to smell blood in the water, and we're not doing it right now."

The offensive lull remains a concern for LSU, although the team has proven it can run effectively. Burrow, who entered the game with a 46.2 completion percentage, finished 16 of 28 passing for 191 yards.

LSU, which threw the ball 35 times against Auburn last week, committed to the run against Louisiana Tech — pummeling the Bulldogs with an average rush of 4.5 yards per carry out of several different formations. The shotgun. Single-back. I-formation.

No matter whether it was Brossette or Edwards-Helaire — who finished with a combined 214 yards on 43 carries — the Tigers were able to build a 24-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter behind a consistent running attack.

Edwards-Helaire recorded a career-high 136 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

On LSU’s second offensive drive of the game, Edwards-Helaire and Brossette combined to run on five consecutive plays. Brossette began the drive with a 17-yard run, cutting off the left edge on a stretch zone run. Five rushes later, the Tigers had reached the Louisiana Tech 22.

Burrow loosed a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, whose touchdown was revoked by replay and called out of bounds at the 1. Brossette rushed for a touchdown on the next play, and LSU led 7-0 9:20 left in the first quarter.

By halftime, Edwards-Helaire had recorded 91 rushing yards on 13 carries, and he took a toss to the left side of the field 28 yards for his third touchdown this season. The run put LSU up 24-0 with 8:22 left in the first half.

LSU punted three times out of its nine drives during the first half; two of them occurred after penalties backed up the Tigers to a long down-and-distance.

On its third drive, LSU was backed up to a first-and-25 at its 33 after an illegal block penalty. Three plays later, LSU punted. Four drives later, a 12-yard run by running back Chris Curry was negated by a holding penalty, setting up second-and-20 at the LSU 43. Three plays later, LSU punted.

The penalty plague has hovered over LSU in each of its four games this season. The Tigers entered the weekend the 18th-most penalized team in the nation, with an average of 79 penalty yards per game.

"We've just got to eliminate the penalties," senior tight end Foster Moreau said. "That'll keep anybody back. You can't play behind the sticks and be successful."

Not much else held LSU back during the first half, and the defense continued its streak of forcing turnovers in every game this season.

Fulton stripped Louisiana Tech receiver Adrian Hardy toward the end of the first quarter, and the fumble was recovered by inside linebacker Devin White, a high school running back who appeared to return the turnover 32 yards for a touchdown until replay review ruled that he was out of bounds at the Louisiana Tech 3.

Brossette rushed for a 1-yard touchdown three plays later.

Then, fifth-year senior safety Ed Paris recorded his first interception of his career, stealing a bobbled ball from a Louisiana Tech receiver at the Bulldogs 28.

Edwards-Helaire scored his 28-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Tigers will host Ole Miss (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.