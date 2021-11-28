The most pivotal day of the 2021 coaching cycle thus far unfolded Sunday, sending shockwaves through college football as two major programs filled vacancies and other schools parted ways with their head coaches to add more openings to a historically active carousel.

With the regular season completed, a flurry of assistant changes broke throughout the morning. Then around noon, reports surfaced that Florida had hired Billy Napier away from UL.

That would have been significant by itself for a blue blood team in the sport, but half an hour after Florida officially announced the hire at 2:04 p.m., Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley reached an agreement with Southern Cal, according to multiple reports.

By the end of the day, Duke and coach David Cutcliffe had agreed to a “mutual” separation after 14 seasons and another school, Syracuse, fired five assistants. Cutcliffe’s departure pushed the number to 20 head coach openings this season. The NCAA record for changes in a single year is 36, set in 1973.

And as all of this happened, LSU’s head coach opening remained unfilled.

Now that the regular season has ended and coach Ed Orgeron’s tenure with it, the Tigers could hire the next leader of their program any day now. They will ideally find someone before the beginning of the early signing period Dec. 15, but athletic director Scott Woodward pushed close to important dates on the baseball calendar to find the right hire earlier this year.

As LSU's search continued Sunday, two of its major competitors on the open market, Florida and USC, hired coaches who had been connected to the Tigers during this cycle, mostly by speculation.

Napier, 42, reportedly emerged as the top candidate in Florida’s search before UL won its regular season finale Saturday, according to Sports Illustrated. He will coach in the Sun Belt championship Saturday before taking over at Florida. The Gators hired Napier a week after they fired coach Dan Mullen.

Napier had spent the past four years at UL, where he led the program to unprecedented success. After winning seven games in his first season, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 32-5 over the next three years. Napier won 2020 conference coach of the year. LSU did not seriously pursue him, according to Sports Illustrated.

Cajuns coach Billy Napier hired by Florida to replace Dan Mullen For three seasons now, UL head football coach Billy Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

With Florida’s search over, LSU and USC remained as the two biggest jobs open in college football, as they had been since firing their coaches earlier this season. USC parted with Clay Helton on Sept. 13. LSU and Orgeron reached a separation agreement a month later, fueling a carousel that had more than a dozen jobs open before Thanksgiving.

Then USC pulled off one of the most pivotal hires in college football history by convincing Riley to leave Oklahoma, another perennial championship contender that will soon join the Southeastern Conference.

Riley, 38, has long been considered one of the brightest minds in the sport. He led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff three times and won four straight Big 12 championships after he became head coach in 2017. Riley had a 55-10 record.

Within the past week, plenty of influential people around LSU believed Riley would become the Tigers’ next head coach. He denied the possibility after Oklahoma lost 37-33 Saturday night to Oklahoma State.

“I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU,” Riley said.

He wasn’t lying.

While USC and Florida dropped out of the market, LSU now has competition from Oklahoma. No other school looking for a head coach — from Washington to UL — will have the same amount of money to offer as those two traditional powers.

While Napier and Riley moved, most of the hottest names in this cycle have either landed at a new school or stayed with their original team, shrinking the pool of potential candidates.

James Franklin signed an extension at Penn State. Mel Tucker received a new deal from Michigan State and Dave Aranda reportedly committed to a new contract at Baylor. Jimbo Fisher has been adamant he wouldn’t leave Texas A&M. Brian Kelly said he won’t leave Notre Dame. Mark Stoops said he plans to be at Kentucky.

And now Napier and Riley are off the board.

Perhaps they were never in serious consideration at LSU, but when fans look back at this coaching cycle, they will likely judge whoever LSU chooses against those two men.