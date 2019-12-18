EJ Smith, the son of former Florida Gator and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, signed with Stanford football on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
Smith held offers from his father's Alma mater as well as LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and others.
The 4-star all purpose back from Jesuit High School in Dallas made his commitment live on ESPN2.
As a senior, Smith rushed for 905 yards and 22 touchdowns on 165 carries. He also caught 34 passes for 513 yards and seven touchdowns.
