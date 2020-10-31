A sluggish LSU football team saw its 11-game streak of scoring at least 30 points come to a screeching halt Saturday in an unsightly 48-11 loss to Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The lengthy streak started with a 46-41 win against Alabama last Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa and ended with just 11 points across the state in Auburn.

In their 11-game streak, LSU scored 520 points for an average of 47.3 points a game.

The streak ended nearly a year to the day after it started, with Auburn bookending the incredible run.

Before this week, the most recent game with LSU held below 30 points: Oct. 26, 2020. The result: LSU 23, Auburn 20.

