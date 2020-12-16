In LSU's first close recruiting battle within the NCAA's early signing period, the Tigers lost its commitment from four-star defensive end Keanu Koht.
Koht announced Wednesday morning that he has flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama.
Surprise! A Signing Day flip for @KeanuKoht as he will head to @AlabamaFTBL after being committed to #LSU since July @VBFootball @VBHSNation pic.twitter.com/JSd5tlIWRM— Bryan Cooney (@Bryan_Cooney) December 16, 2020
Kohn was one of three defensive linemen who entered the early signing period committed to the Tigers:
- Landon Jackson (No. 7 weak-side defensive end)
- Saivion Jones (No. 9 weak-side defensive end)
Now the focus turns to Terrebonne High five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, who will announce his decision at 3:30 p.m.
ABOUT KEANU KOHT
- FROM: Vero Beach, Florida; Vero Beach High School
- POSITION: weak-side defensive end
- MEASURABLES: 6-4, 215 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 198 nationally; No. 12 at position; No. 30 in Florida
Four-star defensive end Keanu Koht committed to LSU on Saturday afternoon, adding another highly-regarded recruit to the Tigers' growing 2021 class.
LSU's 2021 recruiting class will start putting pen to paper on Wednesday when the early signing period begins.