In LSU's first close recruiting battle within the NCAA's early signing period, the Tigers lost its commitment from four-star defensive end Keanu Koht.

Koht announced Wednesday morning that he has flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama.

Kohn was one of three defensive linemen who entered the early signing period committed to the Tigers:

Landon Jackson (No. 7 weak-side defensive end)

Saivion Jones (No. 9 weak-side defensive end)

Now the focus turns to Terrebonne High five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, who will announce his decision at 3:30 p.m.

ABOUT KEANU KOHT

FROM : Vero Beach, Florida; Vero Beach High School

: Vero Beach, Florida; Vero Beach High School POSITION : weak-side defensive end

: weak-side defensive end MEASURABLES : 6-4, 215 pounds

: 6-4, 215 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 198 nationally; No. 12 at position; No. 30 in Florida

