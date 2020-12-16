Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Buy Now

Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

In LSU's first close recruiting battle within the NCAA's early signing period, the Tigers lost its commitment from four-star defensive end Keanu Koht.

Koht announced Wednesday morning that he has flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama.

Kohn was one of three defensive linemen who entered the early signing period committed to the Tigers:

  • Landon Jackson (No. 7 weak-side defensive end)
  • Saivion Jones (No. 9 weak-side defensive end)

Now the focus turns to Terrebonne High five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, who will announce his decision at 3:30 p.m.

ABOUT KEANU KOHT

  • FROM: Vero Beach, Florida; Vero Beach High School
  • POSITION: weak-side defensive end
  • MEASURABLES: 6-4, 215 pounds
  • COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 198 nationally; No. 12 at position; No. 30 in Florida

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST UPDATES ON NCAA EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, 2021 LSU CLASS

View comments