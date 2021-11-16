During a defensive meeting near the beginning of LSU’s open date, the coaching staff showed the players the blitzes that soon would become the hallmark of their new scheme.

“Oh, this is different,” senior defensive lineman Glen Logan said. “I like this.”

Thus began a hurried installation. Over the next two weeks, LSU’s coaches and players switched from a 4-3 base defense in the middle of the season, trying to be ready for their upcoming game against Alabama.

“It was a whole new defense,” sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said.

The change worked. Using an array of blitzes, LSU held the Crimson Tide to a season-low 20 points. Then the Tigers stifled Arkansas’ offense last weekend in a 16-13 loss, cutting its average rushing yardage in half.

Suddenly, LSU’s defense has become a formidable unit. It had played well at times this year, but the group had never dominated like it did the past two weeks. LSU said it blitzed 41 times over the first eight games. It sent 45 during the last two.

“Right now, we're dictating what they're going to do by sending pressure,” senior linebacker Micah Baskerville said. “They've got to get the ball out fast. ... We're being a lot more aggressive. Instead of sitting and waiting, we're coming.”

“I love it because we can confuse the offense,” Logan said. “They don't know what we're about to do.”

The overhaul began as soon as LSU entered the open date. Coach Ed Orgeron told his staff the scheme had to change for LSU to compete with Alabama two weeks later. A former defensive line coach, Orgeron examined the front. Though he had initiated LSU’s switch to the 4-3 after the 2019 national championship, he realized the scheme made it difficult to stop the run. As LSU’s players struggled with gap discipline, they had allowed an average of 224 yards rushing per game to their last four opponents.

Installing a new scheme typically takes an entire offseason. In the past, LSU’s coaches have started teaching plays during spring practice. The process stretched into the beginning of preseason camp. Jones remembered it took months to put in a defensive adjustment when he played at Clemson.

“Here,” Jones said, “we literally got it out on a Tuesday and said, 'We're going to play this next Saturday.' ”

LSU’s coaches tweaked the defense throughout the open date, installing new looks and reassigning keys. They had to change their run-blocking schemes, and they needed to perfect blitzes that had rarely been used this season. Orgeron said LSU installed eight new defenses. That Friday morning, a senior defensive analyst approached him.

“Coach, I've got these blitzes,” the analyst said. “I know they're going to get home. But they've got to be zero.”

Zero meant an all-out blitz that Orgeron had never used because it left the middle of the field exposed and defensive backs isolated in man coverage. It was a risk.

“Run them,” Orgeron said.

As LSU changed the front, Jones and sophomore BJ Ojulari shifted to outside linebacker, a position that highlighted Jones’ best qualities as a former nickel safety and meant LSU didn’t always have to play nickel to defend a spread offense. Logan and the rest of the defensive linemen were able to try different shades, depending on what they saw, and having more players in the box fixed the issues with gap discipline.

With so much being overhauled at once, the players needed those two weeks to perfect the scheme. They practiced more against the scout team offense than usual, and they watched film together. During practices, the defense ran through different scenarios in order to adjust to difficult situations. Jones felt ready a few days before the Alabama game.

“We got this now,” Jones said.

The scheme morphed from a 4-3 into a 3-4 with more variety. Sometimes, LSU uses five players on the line of scrimmage and two linebackers, which can also become cover-eight. And out of those looks, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones sends an array of blitzes, particularly on third down to overload the opposing offensive line.

“That all started when I watched the Alabama offense,” Orgeron said. “I just didn’t think we could stay there in the 4-3 and duke it out with them the whole game, and it worked. So, we got a lot of stuff to build off of it. I wish if I could have done anything, I would have started this four years ago.”