Once again, LSU baseball has one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Baseball America ranked the Tigers' incoming class No. 2 in the nation Wednesday, giving LSU its third top-5 finish in the last four years.

LSU finished behind Miami in Baseball America's rankings, which considered all incoming players from high school and junior college. Baseball America created its list based on conversations with coaches and scouts.

LSU was the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team this year. Nine other SEC teams landed in the top-25 and four in the top-10. Vanderbilt was the closest SEC team to LSU. Its class finished No. 3.

Amidst college athletics upheaval, LSU baseball approaches fall practice with many changes College athletics have entered a period of turbulent upheaval, but LSU’s baseball program will soon begin fall practice.

Able to field a larger team this season because of roster modifications related to the coronavirus, LSU signed 17 players — 10 pitchers, six position players and one two-way player.

The Tigers held onto some of their top recruits through the shortened MLB draft, including outfielder Dylan Crews, a projected first-round pick who withdrew his name from draft consideration.

The incoming players, combined with an already talented pitching staff, have made coach Paul Mainieri believe LSU can field one of the best pitching staffs in school history.

LSU held opponents to a .186 batting average last season, the lowest figure through 17 games since 1997. The season ended at that point because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. LSU lost one pitcher from that staff, Friday night starter Cole Henry.

“We're trying to develop a championship ball club, and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” Mainieri said in a statement.

Baseball America gave LSU its highest ranking from the magazine since it rated LSU's class No. 1 in 2018. Baseball America ranked LSU's recruiting class No. 6 last year.

After leaving school in March, LSU's players returned to campus in stages in early August. They have entered a monthlong training period before fall practice begins Sept. 20.

SEC baseball teams can't scrimmage other schools this year because of the coronavirus, the SEC announced last week. LSU plans to increase the length of its intrasquad scrimmages to make up for games it lost earlier this year.

Fall practice will end with annual the Purple-Gold World Series from Oct. 27-29.

See Baseball America's 2020 recruiting rankings:

1. Miami

2. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. Stanford

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Georgia Tech

11. Florida State

12. Georgia

13. Texas Christian

14. Auburn

15. Texas Tech

16. Oklahoma

17. Mississippi State

18. North Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Mississippi

22. Louisville

23. Arizona State

24. Southern California

25. Florida International