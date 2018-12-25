LSU place-kicker Cole Tracy’s college football career has taken him from coast to coast with a fulfilling place in between. He thinks the final act could hardly have come in a better locale.

As the final days, hours and minutes tick down toward LSU’s Fiesta Bowl meeting with Central Florida, Tracy continues to keep the promise he made to himself to “soak up every second” of his unusual six-month association with LSU football.

The Camarillo, California, native crossed the United States to kick for Division II Assumption College — in Worcester, Massachusetts, just west of Boston — where he excelled, but he also had the maturity and vision for a last-minute detour. In a sense, ending his college career at LSU completes his circle.

“I’m particularly excited for the Fiesta Bowl,’ Tracy said. “The first memory that drove me to love college football was the Oklahoma-Boise State Fiesta Bowl. We knew some Boise State fans and were rooting for them. I remember the Statue of Liberty and the toss-pass, not to mention it being on the West Coast.”

For all Tracy has done at LSU, he promises that if he is chosen the game MVP, kicks a game-winning field goal or takes an over-the-head toss for a TD on a fake, he won’t be proposing to his girlfriend a la Boise State running back Ian Johnson in that 2007 game.

Tracy does admit playing his final game as a Tiger less than a year after becoming one will be emotional. He experienced unexpected thrills, substantial success and the wholehearted embrace of his team and its fan base.

“I don’t think I had any idea how (the season) would unfold,” Tracy said. “It’s been a dream come true and I’ve said all year I’m trying to soak up every second of it, but especially now that we can literally count the number of bowl practices left.

“Tiger Stadium is pretty cool. That first big thud of fireworks when you run out of the tunnel ... only a few have been able to experience that. Fans have been so accepting. Every day I’ve still got people reaching out.”

Tracy became the closest thing to an LSU rock star surprise since Tyrann Mathieu’s Honey Badger days in the 2011 season, and the supernova started early. Four field goals, including a 54-yarder, in the season-opening victory against Miami was topped two weeks later by a “Cole-blooded” 42-yard, game-winning boot on the final play at Auburn, the first such kick in LSU history.

Tracy kept doing it to finish the regular season with 25 makes on 29 attempts, the second-most makes in the nation and the 15th-best percentage (.862). It’s easy to forget he had to make a 50-yarder to get LSU to the second overtime in the seven-overtime loss at Texas A&M, one of five games in which he made three or more.

His Auburn kick has netted his former college as much as $18,000 in donations from appreciative Tigers fans, and he was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which went to Syracuse freshman Adam Szmyt. Easily, his is the most celebrated place-kicking season in LSU history.

As one would expect of Tracy, he’s complimentary of his special teams teammates who got him there. They saw his exceptional season coming before anyone.

“Cole, with his attitude and what he brought to the season, he was a game-changer from the first game,” punter Zach Von Rosenburg said. “His accuracy is special. It’s difficult to strike a ball consistently enough and straight enough to go in every time. Even the ones he misses in practice are on target.”

Snapper Blake Ferguson noticed his strengths while hosting him on Tracy’s official visit.

“You could tell there was a maturity about the way he approached everything he did,” Ferguson said. “Coach O (Ed Orgeron) can be an intimidating figure. Cole wasn’t intimidated; he was his own person. We knew what he was capable of in the summer when he first got here.

“He said if we can get a confidence-booster kick early in the season, he would be ready to roll. Sure enough, he got it. He’s blazed a trail that’s going to be hard to follow.”

Tracy is leaving behind a trail of good memories, but wherever he ends up he’s going to carry some Louisiana influence with him. Like many first-timers, he fell in love with the cuisine while also catching the Southern hospitality bug.

“My mom will appreciate this: My manners have gotten better,” Tracy said with a laugh. “Saying 'Yes, ma’am,' 'No, ma’am:' 'Yes, sir,' 'No, sir,' stuff like that.

“I’m enjoying the food. I’ve gained a little bit of weight. I like the spicy and the fried. I eat friend chicken three or four times a week and I like fried alligator, all the Louisiana food.”

Some of it he won’t keep.

“My girlfriend doesn’t like me saying ‘y’all’ in place of ‘you guys’,” he said. “She said, ‘You’ve only been there six months.’ ”

Tracy may not be a lock for the NFL, but his otherworldly consistency is going to get him a shot, whether he’s drafted or goes the free-agent route. The genesis of his move from Assumption to LSU was to get noticed in higher-pressure situations. He’ll get more scrutiny when he kicks in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 26.

Already he’s made inquiries. Tracy has gotten to know Saints kicker Wil Lutz by reaching out for pro tips. He speaks occasionally with Saints legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, whom he met in person at the Groza Award ceremony.

“I asked him some questions over drinks, and plan to get back with him,” Tracy said. “The connections I’ve been able to build have helped me out.”

Von Rosenburg has no doubts Tracy will succeed with his laser-like focus bordering on “monotonous.” It’s similar for punters. Both have to repeat the same leg/ball coordination in a window measured in micro-seconds. He says it also helps to not take it too seriously.

“He’s a goofy guy, and to be a specialist you have to be a little goofy sometimes,” Von Rosenburg said. “In big moments, it levels you out. You’ve got to have that sense of humor about what you’re doing.

“Cole is a trip. He does the same thing day in, day out. The same kicks, same leg swings, same weird warmups. It works for him. It gets him mentally ready, and kicking is more mental than anything you do physical. You have to clear the mechanism, so you don’t get caught in the moment, the magnitude of the game.”

That was a large part of Tracy coming to Baton Rouge, kicking in front of elite Power Five crowds.

“I was always looking forward to the moment but had never experienced it,” he said. “Now it’s normal. It’s natural. I always looked forward to playing in front of a large crowd. Now I enjoy it.”