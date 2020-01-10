LSU opened a long track and field season Friday with some impressive performances in the Purple Tiger Invitational in the Carl Maddox Field House.
The Tigers got a big one right out of the chute as junior Jake Norris claimed the title in the weight throw — the meet's first event — with a heave of 70 feet, 1½ inches.
He was followed shortly after by Lady Tigers' pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson, who is trying to put an injury-shortened 2019 season behind her. She started her comeback by winning the vault with a clearance of 14-7¼.
Two other big wins came in the field as well.
Rayvon Grey, the reigning NCAA indoor champion in the long jump, began his quest for another title when he won the event by more than a foot with a leap of 26-4½.
That mark by Grey was just one inch shy of the personal record he set last January in the Red Raider Invite in Lubbock, Texas.
Junior Abby O'Donoghue also had an eventful day as she cleared the 6-foot barrier for the first time in her career.
Her winning mark of 6-½ was not only a personal best, but it broke a tie with her mother, the former Kelli Flynn, for fifth place on the school's all-time list.
Flynn, who is married to former LSU pitcher John O'Donoghue, set her PR back in 1991.
LSU collected eight other wins Friday as the second-ranked Tigers and 16th-ranked Lady Tigers swept the titles in three events.
Kiya Oviosun won the women's 600 meters in 1 minute, 37.31 seconds, while Raymond Kibet followed by claiming the men's crown in 1:20.09.
Both 60-meter hurdles events went to LSU with Eric Edwards winning the men's title in 7.75 seconds, while Brittley Humphrey won the women's crown in 8.19.
The 800-meter run titles were taken by Sara Funderburk on the women's side (2:23.89) and Davis Bone (1:57.45).
LSU's Christian Miller won the men's triple jump with a best of 50-2 and the Lady Tigers' Alicia Stamey took the mile in 5:04.47.