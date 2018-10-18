LSU starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko is "questionable" to play against Mississippi State on Saturday, head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday afternoon at his weekly post-practice news conference.
The 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior missed Wednesday's portion of open practice. He started the first six games at nose tackle and started at defensive end in LSU's 36-16 win over Georgia. He is tied for 12th on the team with 15 total tackles.
Orgeron said Ed Alexander is ready to play at nose tackle after missing practice on Monday.
Sophomores Justin Thomas and Neil Farrell are listed as the second-team defensive ends, and have combined for 15 total tackles this season.