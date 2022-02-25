Southeastern Conference Media Days, the annual kickoff event that helps mark the beginning of football season, will take place July 18-21 this year in Atlanta, the league announced Friday.
And one of the first speakers?
New LSU coach Brian Kelly.
Kelly will appear that Monday at SEC Media Days, which will be located inside the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron also spoke on the first day throughout his tenure.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz will also speak on the first day. Their order of appearance and a detailed schedule will be released at a later date, but all four days will air on the SEC Network.
This will be the second time — and first since 2018 — that SEC Media Days takes place in Atlanta as the conference resumes its pre-pandemic plans to move the event around the SEC footprint.
The league staged the event in Birmingham every other year since 1985, except when it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 18
LSU - Brian Kelly
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher