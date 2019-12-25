Joe Burrow. Or Joey Heisman. Or Joey Buckets.
The LSU quarterback reportedly played a big part in a team of Tigers beating Oklahoma in a friendly competition Christmas night in Atlanta at the site of the Peach Bowl, which is this year's College Football Playoff semifinals.
The @LSUfootball team beats Oklahoma in tonight’s shooting challenge behind a clutch performance by QB Joe Burrow!K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Raydarious Jones and Terrace Marshall, Jr. made up the entire team. TE Stephen Sullivan w/ honorable mention as the ball boy. pic.twitter.com/MmJwwMoIFm— Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) December 26, 2019
Burrow's sharp-shooting shouldn't come as a surprise.
He was a first-team all-state point guard as a senior on the Athens (Ohio) High basketball team and turned down several mid-major offers to play in college.
Burrow and No. 1 LSU face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.