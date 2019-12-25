burrowheisman.121519 HS 968.jpg
A video in Times Square honors LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after he won the Heisman Memorial Trophy, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in New York City.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Joe Burrow. Or Joey Heisman. Or Joey Buckets.

The LSU quarterback reportedly played a big part in a team of Tigers beating Oklahoma in a friendly competition Christmas night in Atlanta at the site of the Peach Bowl, which is this year's College Football Playoff semifinals.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Burrow's sharp-shooting shouldn't come as a surprise.

He was a first-team all-state point guard as a senior on the Athens (Ohio) High basketball team and turned down several mid-major offers to play in college.

Burrow and No. 1 LSU face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

