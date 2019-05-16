Two LSU players participating in the NBA draft combine being held in Chicago this weekend could help themselves in different ways, ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz said Thursday.

On a conference call Thursday, Schmitz said Waters, a sophomore point guard, will be able to showcase his on-court abilities and perhaps work himself into the middle of the second round of the 60-man June 20 draft.

At the same time, Schmitz said Reid, a freshman forward, has an opportunity to answer questions about what some have perceived to be an "up-and-down" motor.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Reid, a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team pick this season, is a projected late first-rounder by NBAdraft.net, but Waters, a first-team All-SEC pick and the league's co-defensive player of the year, doesn't appear on most mocks.

Both were among the 66 invitees to the draft combine, which began on-court drills and five-on-five games Thursday and will run through Sunday.

"Tremont is a guy who cold really help himself these next couple of days at the combine because he's so gifted with the ball," Schmitz said. "In this type of setting, guards who have the ball generally tend to thrive just because they have more freedom."

As LSU's unquestioned floor leader the past two seasons, Waters proved to be a capable scorer in averaging 15.6 points a game, but he didn't shy away from getting the ball to his teammates in averaging 5.9 assists.

"I think he can certainly get looks in the mid-second round just because he's so shifty with the ball and he can shoot," Schmitz said. "Sure, he doesn't have great size, but his skill level lends itself to fitting in today's game."

Reid was the team's second-leading scorer behind Waters' 15.3 points a game this past season with 13.6 a game and also averaged a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

"His is more about, you know what, what is he going to be like in the interview process because he's had kind of an up-and-down motor in the past," Schmitz said.

"It's about showing teams that he's ready to work hard and ready to put in the time that he needs to to maximize his potential."