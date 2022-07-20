ATLANTA — On Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon’s birthday earlier this year, he got a call from two former teammates who transferred to a rival school within the Southeastern Conference.
They were competitors now, but Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. wanted to wish their friend a happy birthday.
Months after they left, the new LSU defensive backs remain close with Arkansas’ players. They spent most of their career helping resurrect the program, and changing schools didn’t damage their friendships.
To linebacker Bumper Pool, Foucha is still “Fouchswayze.”
“It doesn't matter what team we play on,” Catalon said. “We always said that's going to be our guys forever.”
LSU and Arkansas came as close to a trade as teams can in college football when they essentially swapped players during the offseason. Foucha and Brooks moved to LSU. Around the same time, cornerback Dwight McGlothern and defensive lineman Landon Jackson transferred from LSU to Arkansas.
Intra-conference transfers have become common in college football, but the decisions created mixed emotions. Speaking Wednesday at SEC media days, Arkansas’ representatives said it was “tough” to lose Foucha and Brooks. They still wanted to play with them. They also wanted them to succeed.
“Those were my guys,” Catalon said. “Not just on the field but off the field. We shared relationships. We were close. We were a close unit. To see them leave was tough. But I'm glad they're back home in Louisiana.”
Foucha and Brooks started for the last three years at Arkansas, providing a reliable presence in the secondary. Both Louisiana natives — Foucha is from New Orleans and Brooks grew up in Harvey — they became key targets for Brian Kelly’s staff. When combing the transfer portal, the coaches zeroed in on players with ties to the state.
Foucha and Brooks saw an opportunity to finish their college careers closer to home. After playing on the first-team defense throughout spring practice, they’re expected to start at safety and nickel, respectively.
“They'll work hard,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “They're good kids. They're good players. Certainly when you go in the same division, it's harder. But great kids, great parents. Coach Kelly got two fine, fine football players.”
Foucha, a fifth-year senior, recorded 219 tackles and four interceptions over the last three seasons. His former teammates described him as an athletic, physical safety willing to make tackles near the line of scrimmage.
Brooks, a senior, registered 103 tackles with five interceptions as an undersized nickel safety. Arkansas’ players called him a versatile defensive back with good cover skills who makes “any defense better by the way he can play the game,” Catalon said.
“They have been outstanding additions to our program,” Kelly said. “I know many don't like to see that happen within the league. I'm not crazy about it either. But these are two Louisiana kids that wanted to play at LSU, and they have been great additions.”
On the other side, Arkansas added depth at positions of need. McGlothern, a junior who appears set to start, supplied another corner who can play in man coverage. Jackson, a former top 125 national recruit, gave the Razorbacks a pass rusher. Now healthy after dealing with injuries his freshman year, he can develop.
“We felt like we did well with those two guys in the portal,” Pittman said.
The crossover may add another layer to scouting before Arkansas and LSU play each other Nov. 12. Their years in Fayetteville gave Foucha and Brooks numerous practices against the offensive players, and vice versa. They’ll know one another's strengths and weaknesses. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said the knowledge plays a minor role in preparation.
Arkansas’ players are looking forward to that game. They’ll get to reunite with former teammates, competing against Foucha and Brooks for the first time. But bragging rights won’t affect their bond. Transferring to another school, even one in the same division, didn’t erase the years they spent together.
“It's tough whenever you lose teammates, especially guys you're close with,” Pool said, “but at the end of the day, you're excited for them because you know it's for the best for their playing career.”