The LSU basketball team’s thrilling, grind-it-out win over Kentucky on Tuesday night might have been good preparation for the Tigers’ next game.
Despite watching an eight-point lead in the final two minutes shrink to one point with 27 seconds remaining, No. 21 LSU proved it could win a close game against a quality opponent when it held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-60.
But there’s no rest for the weary for Will Wade’s team.
On the heels of a major win against the Southeastern Conference preseason favorite, LSU faces another huge challenge when it goes against No. 18 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (ESPN2). LSU (13-1, 1-1 SEC) knows Tennessee (10-3, 1-1 SEC) is no slouch either as the Vols were tabbed for a fourth-place league finish back in October.
This one has all the makings of another physical, defensive battle like the one the Tigers survived four nights earlier.
“We turn the page,” Wade said. “It’s another big game against a physical, tough team.”
However, Tennessee is better on defense — statistically speaking — than Kentucky.
The Vols rank second nationally in the Ken Pomeroy metrics in allowing 86.4 points per 100 defensive possessions. The Tigers are first in giving up just 83.5 points per 100 possessions.
LSU’s vastly improved defense is reflected in having five of the nation’s top eight players in defensive rating, according to Sports-Reference.com.
Tari Eason is first, followed by Darius Days (second), Eric Gaines (fourth), Efton Reid (seventh) and Mwani Wilkinson (eighth).
Because of their work, LSU continues to lead the nation in field-goal defense (34.7%), is second in steals (12.4) and fourth in scoring defense (55.6).
“We have guys that want to play both ends of the court for you, guys that are excited about playing both ends of the court,” Wade said. “When you do that, you’ve got a chance to have a good defense.
“This game we’re running this year is not all that different from what we did last year. There are a few differences, but it’s pretty similar.”
At the same time, Tennessee’s defense — which has been veteran coach Rick Barnes’ calling card for years — will pose the biggest problem of the season for Wade’s offense.
“Their defense is as good as it’s ever been,” Wade said. “Their basic package is going to be the same: They’re going to be tough, they're going to be physical, they're going to get back and not give you anything easy in transition.
“They’re going to try to limit you to one shot. Their basic stuff is the same; they change it out based on the personnel a little bit, but their basic package is the same.”
Having played against Tennessee three times already, Days knows what Wade was talking about. The senior forward said the Tigers and Vols are a lot alike on defense.
“They have length and athleticism, and they cover the floor really well,” he said. “They fly around just like us.
“I’m not going to say we’re identical, but they bring some key things we bring: a lot of deflections, getting hands on the ball, being handsy and aggressive. So we bring pretty similar things to the table.”