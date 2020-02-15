While the LSU men’s golf team was preparing for its spring opener, the Tigers were unwittingly only a few miles away from a tragedy that drew world-wide attention.

The team was practicing on Jan. 26 for the next day’s first round of the Southwest Invitational at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. Only about 12 miles away, the helicopter carrying NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people crashed into a fog-shrouded hillside near Calabasas.

“It was probably 15 minutes from where we were,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said.

Winstead recalled that it was “incredibly foggy” that Sunday. “It didn’t clear until 3 or 4 (p.m.) that day,” he said.

+3 Rabalais: LSU golf programs find success within the family as spring season cranks up Sometimes, as the LSU football team proved last season, going out and getting new ideas and different people is the path to success.

Winstead said he and his players never heard sirens or emergency vehicles responding to the crash, but that news of the tragedy quickly spread around the golf course.

“Everyone was just in shock and disbelief,” Winstead said. “It’s just a terrible tragedy.”

The Tigers went on to finish sixth in the tournament.