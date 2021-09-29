Hank Tierney fully expected Auburn to put starter Bo Nix back in when the Tigers got the ball at their 2-yard line with 3:13 left Saturday, flirting with the disaster of a shocking upset loss to Georgia State down 24-19.

Instead of the veteran junior, Auburn stuck with former Ponchatoula star and former LSU starter TJ Finley. Tierney, Finley’s high school coach, admits he was taken aback.

“He went in and honestly he didn’t do very much the first couple of series,” Tierney said of Finley, who was 9 of 16 for 97 yards. “When they put TJ back in I thought, ‘Oh oh.’

“It was an easy spot for TJ to be a hero or the villain.”

Two minutes, 38 seconds later, Auburn had a new hero. Especially the way Finley led the Tigers, his new Tigers, to the go-ahead points in what turned out to be a 34-24 victory after a late pick six.

LSU running back John Emery Jr. remains academically ineligible after NCAA denies reconsideration The NCAA denied the latest attempt to overturn LSU running back John Emery Jr.’s academic ineligibility Wednesday, a source confirmed.

Facing fourth-and-9 at the Georgia State 10, Finley spun away from the pressure of two blitzing Panthers coming up the middle. He kept his balance with the ball in his right hand coming perilously close to the ground. Then he stepped up in the pocket and threw a touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds remaining before adding a two-point pass to Kobe Hudson.

Any anger over Auburn’s nearly falling into the proverbial trap game trap against unheralded Georgia State has been drowned out, at least from this distance, by the questions (controversy?) over who will start at quarterback for Auburn on Saturday at LSU (8 p.m., ESPN).

As of Wednesday, first-year coach Brian Harsin still wasn’t telling whether he’d go back to Nix, a 28-game starter, or roll with Finley. Finley started all five games he played in for LSU last season, replacing Myles Brennan after he suffered a season-ending abdominal injury Week 3 at Missouri.

“It’s an interesting scenario,” Tierney said with a knowing chuckle.

Is it ever.

If Finley even plays a significant reserve role against LSU on Saturday, it would likely be the first time a former Tiger quarterback has returned to try to beat his old team since Rick Clausen came off the bench in 2005 to lead Tennessee to a 30-27 overtime victory in that Monday night Hurricane Rita game.

If LSU wins, it would “prove” to a lot of LSU fans that Finley was never up to being the starter here ahead of the again-injured Brennan or Max Johnson. If Finley were to win, the criticism of Ed Orgeron letting him slip away would be relentless.

“Someone,” Tierney said, “is getting blasted.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Either scenario would be unfair.

It was painful for Finley to transfer in May after finishing by all accounts a close third to Brennan and Johnson in spring practice. Tierney said new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz tried to convince Finley to stay.

“I spoke to Peetz maybe two days before TJ’s decision,” said Tierney, a long-time friend of Orgeron’s. “He called me to say he didn’t want TJ to leave and that he’d be in the mix. He finished the spring a little behind the other guys, but he had a chance to make it up in the fall.

“TJ felt coach Peetz was sincere. He ultimately felt the best chance for playing time was at Auburn. He left with no anger. He got to play for LSU as a true freshman and won a couple of games. Every kid who plays football in Louisiana dreams of that.”

Orgeron spoke Monday of his meeting with a tearful Finley before he left.

“He didn’t want to leave,” Coach O said. “LSU meant a lot to him. I knew that. But it was a decision that was made that he felt was best for him, so he left.

“We wish him the best; obviously not against us, but hey, TJ is always going to be part of our family. He’s from Ponchatoula. He’s got a great family. After the game, we’re going to shake hands.”

Finley’s departure is not that different from the scenario that led Joe Burrow to transfer to LSU from Ohio State. Burrow ended up leading LSU to a national championship in 2019 and won the Heisman Trophy in the biggest landslide ever. But did Ohio State make a mistake by not picking Burrow to start over Dwayne Haskins, himself a 2018 Heisman finalist who left Columbus with a fistful of Big Ten passing records?

Hardly.

Quarterbacks grow and change, hone their talents or hit a plateau. Nix may have done the latter. Finley, who always possessed a rocket-launcher right arm, has slimmed down and become more mobile at Auburn. He grew into the position he’s in, viewed by some Auburn observers even before Saturday as someone who would inevitably pass Nix.

“My son’s a quarterback,” Orgeron said. “I understand. Only one can play. It’s tough.

“Some guys decide, ‘Hey, it’s better for me to go somewhere else.’ I’m glad the graduate transfer portal was there for us, because we got one of the best players in LSU history in Joe Burrow. So, it has worked in our favor. Now we lose a quarterback to an SEC team, which is the new (transfer) rule. So it’s a little different. It something we have to deal with. It’s something I don’t want to happen. But you know what, in the end when they decide to go you have to take the high road and you have to wish them the very best and move forward from it.”

Moving forward will be easier for both sides with a win Saturday night. Hero and villain status awaits.