Former NFL star Antonio Brown is countersuing an ex-LSU gymnast for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements, ESPN reports.

In September, Britney Taylor filed a federal civil lawsuit accusing Brown of raping her while she worked as his personal trainer.

Taylor—who spent her junior and senior seasons as a college gymnast at LSU—claims that Brown owes her compensation for physical injuries, emotional pain and suffering, among other damages.

After filing her lawsuit, Taylor gave Brown 45 days to respond.

In that response, Brown’s attorney said he and Taylor previously had a consensual personal relationship that began in 2018. During that time, Taylor allegedly asked Brown for a $1.65 million investment into her business after he signed a deal worth $72 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN.

Brown denied all of Taylor’s accusations and demanded a trial by jury.

"Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits," Brown's attorney stated earlier this year.