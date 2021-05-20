BR.alabamalsu.051621 01 mw.JPG
LSU pitcher AJ Labas (26) throws a pitch against Alabama in game two on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

LSU lost the first game of its series with Texas A&M as multiple starters left with injuries. Now the Tigers face a must-win for their NCAA tournament hopes Friday night.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Olsen Field in College Station, Texas

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 32-21 overall, 11-17 in the Southeastern Conference. Texas A&M is 29-25, 9-19.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — TBA; TA&M — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Though LSU hasn't announced its starting pitcher, coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday morning fourth-year junior AJ Labas would likely still begin the game. Labas has been shaky lately, allowing 19 runs over his past three starts. Labas needs to do a better job of locating his pitches on either corner of the plate and mixing speeds. He doesn't have over-powering stuff, but he can be effective. LSU desperately needs him to be after outfielders Gavin Dugas and Giovanni DiGiacomo suffered injuries during the first game of the series.

