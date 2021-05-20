LSU lost the first game of its series with Texas A&M as multiple starters left with injuries. Now the Tigers face a must-win for their NCAA tournament hopes Friday night.
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Olsen Field in College Station, Texas
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 32-21 overall, 11-17 in the Southeastern Conference. Texas A&M is 29-25, 9-19.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — TBA; TA&M — TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Though LSU hasn't announced its starting pitcher, coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday morning fourth-year junior AJ Labas would likely still begin the game. Labas has been shaky lately, allowing 19 runs over his past three starts. Labas needs to do a better job of locating his pitches on either corner of the plate and mixing speeds. He doesn't have over-powering stuff, but he can be effective. LSU desperately needs him to be after outfielders Gavin Dugas and Giovanni DiGiacomo suffered injuries during the first game of the series.