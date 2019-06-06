A year ago, Jonathan Giles became eligible at LSU as a wide receiver transfer from Texas Tech.

He wore the coveted No. 7 jersey for the Tigers, then switched to No. 12 after struggling in the first few months of the 2018 season.

Now the senior has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and will be able to play immediately at another school as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Giles, who caught 10 passes for 59 yards in 2018, is the most recent Tigers football player to enter the portal.

Two weeks ago, cornerback Kelvin Joseph entered the portal only to remove his name from the database a few days later.

Giles is the sixth scholarship player from LSU to enter the portal, joining former running back Tae Provens, defensive linemen Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston, linebacker Dantrieze Scott and tight end Zach Sheffer.

Cotton has since transferred to Southern, Scott to Grambling, and the rest have not declared future destinations.

The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.

In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that he wishes "there wasn't a transfer portal," and said he tells players who enter the portal "If you change your mind, come back. Some of them have. Some of them have not."

Players who enter the portal are able to withdraw their name and return to their previous program. Junior cornerback Mannie Netherly entered the portal on March 12, and he returned to the team shortly afterward during spring practice.