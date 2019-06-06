A year ago, Jonathan Giles became eligible at LSU as a wide receiver transfer from Texas Tech.

He wore the coveted No. 7 jersey for the Tigers, then switched to No. 12 after struggling in the first few months of the 2018 season.

The senior entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to 247Sports, and will be able to play immediately at another school as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Giles, who caught 10 passes for 59 yards in 2018, is the most recent Tigers football player to enter the portal.

Two weeks ago, cornerback Kelvin Joseph entered the portal only to remove his name from the database a few days later.

Giles is the sixth scholarship player from LSU to enter the portal, joining former running back Tae Provens, defensive linemen Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston, linebacker Dantrieze Scott and tight end Zach Sheffer.

Cotton has since transferred to Southern, Scott to Grambling, and the rest have not declared future destinations.

The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.

In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that he wishes "there wasn't a transfer portal," and said he tells players who enter the portal "If you change your mind, come back. Some of them have. Some of them have not."

Players who enter the portal are able to withdraw their name and return to their previous program. Junior cornerback Mannie Netherly entered the portal on March 12, and he returned to the team shortly afterward during spring practice.

Giles' entry into the NCAA transfer portal marks the beginning of the end of a transfer acquisition at LSU that was mostly unsuccessful.

Giles had led Texas Tech in receiving with 69 catches, 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns as a slot receiver in 2016, and last August, Orgeron saw promise in Giles, saying his catches that year were "more than the last 10 years that our receivers caught balls."

But through the first five games of the 2018 season, Giles only had four catches for 20 yards.

Before the Florida game, Orgeron said he asked Giles if the No. 7 he wore added too much pressure. Giles said no. But Orgeron asked what his favorite number was, and Giles said he'd wear the No. 12.

Giles had three catches for 12 yards against Florida, then didn't record a catch in the next four games.

By the end of the season, Giles was replaced as the team's punt returner. He had 13 returns for 92 yards in 2018, and he muffed a punt in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned punts in the Fiesta Bowl game against Central Florida, and when true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley arrived on campus, he quickly was named the team's punt returner.

On the day spring football opened, Orgeron awarded unanimous All-American Grant Delpit with the coveted No. 7 jersey.

"It's a better choice than I made last year," Orgeron said in a news conference later that day.

A well-stocked wide receiver group remains at LSU going into the 2019 season, including Jefferson (54 catches, 875 yards and six touchdowns in 2018), Ja'Marr Chase (23 catches, 313 yards, three touchdowns) and Derrick Dillon (22 catches, 307 yards, two touchdowns).

Former five-star receiver Terrace Marshall is entering his true sophomore season, and LSU added four-star receivers Devonta Lee and Trey Palmer in its 2018 recruiting class.