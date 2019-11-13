LSU coach Ed Orgeron updated the status of starting right tackle Austin Deculus from "doubtful" to "very questionable" Wednesday morning, and he's also not certain whether starting nickel safety Kary Vincent will play against Ole Miss.
Vincent, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior, limped off the field twice in LSU's 46-41 win against Alabama on Saturday, and Orgeron said "he's questionable" for Saturday's game.
"He's going to have to get well throughout the week," Orgeron said. "I'm not sure if he's going to play or not."
Vincent has been absent during the media viewings of Monday and Tuesday's practices, along with senior cornerback Kristian Fulton.
Orgeron may have to get creative arranging both his secondary and his starting offensive line against Ole Miss.
If Deculus is unable to play, that means the Tigers may be down three offensive tackles when they play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Orgeron said Monday backup tackle Badara Traore would play at right tackle, and added that they're "going to experiment" with starting left guard Adrian Magee playing left tackle this week. Backup Ed Ingram would start at left guard.
The inference here is that starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles will not be available to play. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior has missed four games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions," and he has played in LSU's biggest games: Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.
It's still possible that Deculus may be able to play against Ole Miss. The 6-foot-7, 322-pound junior played in 78 snaps against Alabama, and he was on the field for LSU's final drive of the game.
"He's still very questionable," Orgeron said Wednesday morning. "Things look a little bit brighter. But there's maybe a possibility that he plays if we need him. We're not so sure yet. I'd say he's 50-50 right now."
Other notes from the SEC teleconference
- Orgeron's reaction to being No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings: "It's something that we don't talk about in the meeting. It's something that everybody sees and everybody knows, but I look at it and move on. We watched film last night, practice, focus in on the task at hand. But I do believe that's where you want to be at LSU, and you have to understand, you have to accept it. Right now we're No. 1 in the country, but that doesn't mean anything. We have to remember how we got here. It's hard to stay on top. We're going to have to compete every week. Everybody's gunning for us. It's a different scenario now. We're the hunted. So our guys have to understand that."
- Orgeron coached at Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007, an unsuccessful stint in which he went 3-21 in SEC games in which he said Wednesday "I do believe I grew as a coach through adversity." He also had a Friday ritual during the football season, when he'd eat chicken-on-a-stick at a Chevron gas station, befriending longtime attendant Phyllis Smith: "I'll bet you chicken-on-a-stick, the sales are going up this weekend and I'm happy for her." She must be happy for you, No. 1 in the country? "Yeah, she's a good lady. She's a good lady and still remains the same."
- Arkansas coach Chad Morris was fired on Sunday after going 4-18 (0-14) in the middle of his second season with the program. Barry Lunney, the special teams coach, was promoted to interim coach. Orgeron was an assistant coach with Arkansas from 1986 to 1987, and he was asked what he thought of Arkansas' situation: "Outstanding program. I know they're going to get it going there. They're tough to play. Feel bad for Coach Morris. I've been in that position also. I feel good for Coach Lunney. I've been in that position also. I know he's going to rally the team. And those are dangerous teams when you have a great interim coach that can rally the football team. So obviously we're focused on Ole Miss, but when that comes up next week, I'm going to remind the team that this team is going to play lights out." Does Orgeron still consider Arkansas a good job? "Sure. I think it's an outstanding job. I think it's outstanding facilities. A lot of support there. A lot of money. I believe it's an outstanding job. It was a great place when I was there."