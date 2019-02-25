Despite the LSU basketball team's dramatic overtime win against No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday, the Tigers remained 13th in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

LSU, which vaulted six spots to No. 13 a week ago following a road win over then-No. 5 Kentucky, stayed put after beating Tennessee and losing to unranked Florida.

The USA Today coaches poll, which had LSU 15th a week ago, is expected out this afternoon.

LSU's clutch victory over Tennessee, which created a three-way tie for the top spot in the SEC standings after Kentucky crushed Auburn later, came three days after an 82-77 overtime loss to Florida.

Will Wade's team, which had 773 points a week ago, received 836 points in the new AP poll. That put the Tigers just behind No. 12 Nevada, which had 883 points.

Purdue was one spot behind LSU with 820 points.

LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC) has now been ranked for nine weeks this season. It's the most appearances for the program since the 2007 team was ranked for 12 weeks.

LSU is one of three SEC teams in the AP poll again this week.

Kentucky remained fourth, while Tennessee fell two spots to seventh. Mississippi State and Auburn were among the teams receiving votes.

LSU, which needs one win in its final four games to clinch a double-bye for the SEC tournament that begins March 13, will host Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wade's team, which will travel to Alabama for an 11 a.m. tipoff Saturday, can clinch the school's first SEC men's basketball title since 2009 with wins in its final four games.

