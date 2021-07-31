LSU PRESEASON CAMP 2021

BACK TO THE FUTURE

The 2021 LSU Tigers approach a new season, perhaps the last season for a 14-game Southeastern Conference before Texas and Oklahoma arrive, by trying to recreate the past. The offense of 2019. The defense that was LSU’s bedrock from the Chinese Bandits to the Honey Badger. This week, the Tigers begin preseason camp trying to put together the pieces to rise again.

QUARTERBACK

• Myles Brennan, Sr.

• Max Johnson, So.

• Garrett Nussmeier, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Coach Ed Orgeron said it’s a tossup to decide whether Brennan or Johnson starts at UCLA, a battle that may down to game week. Nussmeier only gets a shot if someone gets injured — as Brennan did Week 3 at Missouri. Brennan has experience. Johnson showed moxie. It’s arguably a good problem to have.

RUNNING BACK

• Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr.

• John Emery, Jr.

• Corren Norman, So.

• Josh Williams, So.

• Nick Demas, Fr.

• Armoni Goodwin, Fr.

• Corey Kiner, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Veterans Davis-Price (446 yards rushing in 2020) and Emery (378 yards) have not been bad, just not great. “It’s time for them to shine,” Orgeron said. If not, the door opens for freshmen Kiner and Goodwin, a pair of four-star prospects.

WIDE RECEIVER

• Jontre Kirklin, Sr.

• Evan Francioni, Jr.

• Jaray Jenkins, Jr.

• Devonta Lee, Jr.

• Trey Palmer, Jr.

• Alex Adams, So.

• Kayshon Boutte, So.

• LJ Gilyot, So.

• Koy Moore, So.

• Chris Hilton, Fr.

• Malik Nabers, Fr.

• Deion Smith, Fr.

• Brian Thomas Jr., Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Boutte became the man with his SEC-record 308 receiving yards against Ole Miss. He needs help, though, in four- and five-wide sets. Veterans like Palmer, Jenkins and Moore need breakout years, as does someone from a highly touted freshman class.

TIGHT END

• Aaron Moffitt, Sr.

• Stephen King, Jr.

• Nick Storz, Jr.

• Jack Mashburn, So.

• Kole Taylor, So.

• Jack Bech, Fr.

• Charlie Drost, Fr.

• Jalen Shead, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Taylor, and his famous shoe, was the only tight end to catch a pass in 2020 (6 for 36 yards). Bech is only listed at 215 pounds, but Orgeron said he’s bulked up to play the position. He should give Taylor a hard push for the starting job.

CENTER

• Liam Shanahan, Sr.

• Charles Turner, So.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Shanahan played every one of LSU’s 799 offensive snaps in 2020. He is as entrenched at his position as any offensive player the Tigers have. Turner, Cameron Wire’s backup left tackle, can slide over in a pinch.

GUARD

• Chasen Hines, Sr.

• Ed Ingram, Sr.

• Anthony Bradford, So.

• Marlon Martinez, So.

• Thomas Perry, So.

• Kardell Thomas, So.

• Kimo Makane’ole, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Ingram and Hines give LSU two more veteran returning starters to bookend Shanahan on the interior line, Ingram having started his first games as a freshman in 2017. Bradford can back up at guard and tackle.

TACKLE

• Austin Deculus, Sr.

• Cameron Wire, Jr.

• Charles Turner, So.

• Garrett Dellinger, Fr.

• Marcus Dumervil, Fr.

• Xavier Hill, Fr.

• Spencer Payne, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Cutting loose LT Dare Rosenthal (now at Kentucky) is a blow, but tackle remains a position group of strength with Wire taking over. Deculus is LSU’s most experienced player, with 34 starts in 49 career games.

DEFENSIVE LINE

• Andre Anthony, Sr.

• Neil Farrell Jr., Sr.

• Ali Gaye, Sr.

• Glen Logan, Sr.

• Jarrell Cherry, Jr.

• Joseph Evans, So.

• Jaquelin Roy, So.

• Jacobian Guillory, Fr.

• Landon Jackson, Fr.

• Savion Jones, Fr.

• Bryce Langston, Fr.

• Maason Smith, Fr.

• Eric Taylor, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: All four starters return: Gaye, Logan, Farrell and Anthony (listed as an OLB on LSU’s roster). Then there’s Ojulari, an intense edge rusher. Orgeron said watch for Smith at tackle and Langston at end. He coaches D-line, so it’s good advice.

LINEBACKER

• Micah Baskerville, Sr.

• Damone Clark, Sr.

• Jared Small, Sr.

• Hunter Faust, Jr.

• Aaron Benfield, So.

• Mike Jones, So.

• BJ Ojulari, So.

• Antoine Sampah, So.

• Navonteque Strong, So.

• Josh White, So.

• Zavier Carter, Fr.

• Greg Penn III, Fr.

• Phillip Webb, Fr.

• Sloan Wright, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: With LSU starting just two LBs most of the time, the competition will be intense. Veterans Clark and Baskerville return, but Strong looks like he will eclipse the latter. Then there’s Jones, the transfer from Clemson. Again, a good problem to have.

CORNERBACK

• Lloyd Cole, Sr.

• Darren Evans, Sr.

• Cordale Flott, Jr.

• Derek Stingley Jr., Jr.

• Jay Ward, Jr.

• Raydarious Jones, So.

• Dwight McGlothern, So.

• Eli Ricks, So.

• Damarius McGhee, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Despite last season’s pass defense struggles, any team in the country would covet a CB tandem like Stingley and Ricks. A pair of sophomores, Jones and McGlothern, provide depth.

SAFETY

• Todd Harris, Sr.

• Cameron Lewis, Sr.

• Zaven Fountain, Jr.

• Major Burns, So.

• Jordan Toles, So.

• Derrick Davis Jr., Fr.

• Matthew Langlois, Fr.

• Sage Ryan, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Despite the return of Harris and Ward (who moved from strong to free), safety looked like a question mark until LSU bulked up its depth with Madison Prep’s Burns, a Georgia transfer, and highly touted recruits Ryan and Davis.

NICKEL BACK

• Cameron Lewis, Sr.

• Cordale Flott, Jr.

• Sage Ryan, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Orgeron said LSU will be in a 4-2-5 almost the entire season to combat spread offenses. Flott and Lewis are old hands, but if the talented Ryan can’t break in at safety, he could get playing time here.

KICKER

• Avery Atkins, Sr.

• Cade York, Jr.

• Preston Stafford, Jr.

• Ezekeal Mata, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: York is on most preseason All-American teams and has that foggy LSU record 57-yarder at Florida on his resume. Atkins is just as cemented as the Tigers’ kickoff specialist, with 86% of his kicks going for touchbacks.

PUNTER

• Peyton Todd, Fr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: LSU goes from the oldest punter in college football, Zach Von Rosenberg, to one of the youngest. Todd was the nation’s top punting prospect. While most kickers can do both, it’s his job from the jump.

KICK RETURNER

• Trey Palmer, Jr.

• Derek Stingley Jr., Jr.

HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Palmer had LSU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since 1981 last season. Will we see Stingley play defense, shag punts and maybe play a little wide receiver? Camp may decide.