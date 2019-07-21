The newest renovation project in LSU athletics has been completed.
The athletic department released a look inside its Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center in a video on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Everything you need in one building. The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/9fECMV15ri— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 21, 2019
The nearly $23 million project includes the addition of nearly 25,000 square feet, with a new training room, offices, locker room, players lounge and cafeteria.
The renovation takes the place of the old center, which opened in 2005.
LSU announced Friday that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility at noon July 24.
