Take a virtual tour of LSU's renovation plans for Football Operations Center

LSU released a new virtual tour of its plans for an updated football operations building on Thursday. (Screenshot from LSU video)

The newest renovation project in LSU athletics has been completed.

The athletic department released a look inside its Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center in a video on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The nearly $23 million project includes the addition of nearly 25,000 square feet, with a new training room, offices, locker room, players lounge and cafeteria.

The renovation takes the place of the old center, which opened in 2005.

LSU announced Friday that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility at noon July 24.

