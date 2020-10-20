Game protocol reminders
LSU officials issued a statement Tuesday afternoon reminding fans of game day protocols for the South Carolina game. The biggest changes from the Tigers’ first home game is alcohol sales will be allowed in the stadium through the third quarter and self-assessment health checks are no longer required to enter the stadium perimeter, though they are still encouraged.
Among the points of emphasis:
• Game day parking opens four hours before the 6 p.m. kickoff, permits required. Tailgating is still not permitted this season.
• Fans are required to remain in their assigned seats and wear face coverings throughout the game.
• All concession and merchandise transactions will be cashless. Cash to credit machines will be available at the stadium.
Munson commended LSU fans for the way they behaved and followed rules at the Mississippi State game, “though it has been a few weeks and we can probably all use a reminder. The most important point is to stay home if you feel sick, maintain physical distance, and please wear a mask on campus, in the stadium and in your seats."