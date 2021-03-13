Another day, another dose of March Madness. LSU men's basketball kicked off its SEC Tournament run Friday with a win over Ole Miss, and they next face off with No. 8-ranked Arkansas in a semifinal showdown.
The Tigers and Razorbacks are battling for a spot in the finals against the winner of the Alabama-Tennessee matchup on the opposite side of the bracket.
THE GAME
- WHAT: SEC Tournament semifinals
- WHO: No. 3 LSU (17-8) vs. No. 2 Arkansas (22-5)
- WHEN: 2 p.m. (central), Saturday
- WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV/STREAMING: ESPN/WatchESPN
- RADIO: 98.1 FM
PREGAME STORYLINES
- LSU kicks off SEC tournament with win: Trendon Watford's 24, Days' big shot downs Ole Miss
- Rabalais: LSU's basketball team needs to pack energy, excitement for long March road trip
