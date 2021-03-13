SEC Mississippi LSU Basketball

Mississippi's Luis Rodriguez, center, loses the ball as he is defended by LSU's Cameron Thomas (24) and Trendon Watford, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

Another day, another dose of March Madness. LSU men's basketball kicked off its SEC Tournament run Friday with a win over Ole Miss, and they next face off with No. 8-ranked Arkansas in a semifinal showdown.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are battling for a spot in the finals against the winner of the Alabama-Tennessee matchup on the opposite side of the bracket.

THE GAME

  • WHAT: SEC Tournament semifinals
  • WHO: No. 3 LSU (17-8) vs. No. 2 Arkansas (22-5)
  • WHEN: 2 p.m. (central), Saturday
  • WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV/STREAMING: ESPN/WatchESPN
  • RADIO: 98.1 FM

PREGAME STORYLINES

MORE COVERAGE: theadvocate.com/sports/lsu

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see the feed below? Click here.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments